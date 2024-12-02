MTG’s Summer of Magic returns to ANZ on 6 December

Wizards of the Coast has announced the return of Magic: The Gathering‘s Summer of Magic, with a raft of WPN events set to take place in Australia and New Zealand from 6 December 2024 to 31 January 2025.

During these events, keen players are invited to celebrate all things MTG, reliving the best sets of the year across multiple themed nights. Those participating will also earn special prizes, including exclusive bottle openers and drink coolers, keychains, and an exclusive playmat.

From 6 December, players will be able to head to select WPN stores to play Chaos Commander – an event where participants are able to purchase a random 2024 Commander Deck (Murders at Karlov Manor, Outlaws of Thunder Junction, Bloomburrow, Duskmourn: House of Horror) and then compete to be the very best in their field. Participants in this event will have the chance to win a drink cooler (green) or bottle opener.

From 10 January, players will be able to take part in Chaos Sealed events at select WPN stores. This challenges players to build decks from themed boxes of four Play Boosters, one Foundations Jumpstart Booster, and one randomised Collector Booster. Participants in this event will have the chance to win a drink cooler (beige) and a dice bag keyring.

Read: Teach your mum to play Magic: The Gathering – it rules

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Those who participate in two eligible events in December and January will get the unique Summer of Magic playmat, which features special art to celebrate summer camping. (As a lovely Aussie touch, the playmat is decorated with red flowering gums, and there’s a koala napping in one branch.)

There’s plenty of local game stores participating in this year’s Summer of Magic festivities. You can find your nearest WPN via the locator tool – and when you’re ready, prepare your pals for a some chaotic Friday night fun.