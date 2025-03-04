MTG’s Spider-Man Universes Beyond set gets first card reveals

The first cards of Magic: The Gathering‘s Spider-Man Universes Beyond set have been revealed, teasing big things for the future. While this set won’t launch until 26 September 2025, there’s already plenty of reasons to keep an eye out, particularly with such fun, gorgeous art cards on the way.

All six cards revealed early are actually part of a new Scene Box product, with each depicting 1/6th of an action scene – Spider-Man facing off against three of his most famous villains: Venom, Doc Ock, and Green Goblin. Here’s a breakdown of the cards included:

Grasping Tentacles – A blue-black Sorcery card that forces a target opponent to mill eight cards. When they do, you can put an Artifact card from that player’s graveyard onto the battlefield, under your control.

Venom, Deadly Devourer – A black-green Legendary Creature card with vigilance and menace. When you pay three mana, you may exile a target creature from a graveyard, then put X +1/+1 counters on a target Symbiote, where X is the exiled card’s toughness.

Image: Dan Dos Santos / Wizards of the Coast / Marvel

Green Goblin, Nemesis – A black-red Legendary Creature with flying that lets you put a +1/+1 counter on a target Goblin you control whenever you discard a non-land card. It also lets you create a tapped Treasure token whenever you discard a land card.

Doc Ock, Evil Inventor – A blue-black Legendary Creature that lets you turn your target noncreature Artifact into an 8/8 Robot Villain Artifact Creature at the beginning of combat on your turn.

Sensational Spider-Man – A white-blue Legendary Creature that lets you tap target creature a defending player controls and put a stun counter on it whenever Sensational Spider-Man attacks. You can also remove up to three stun counters from your permanents whenever Sensational Spider-Man attacks. When you do, you may draw cards equal to the number of stun counters removed.

Pumpkin Bombs – A red Artifact that can be tapped (and two cards discarded) to draw three cards. Once done, a fuse counter is put on the Artifact. It deals damage equal to the number of fuse counters on it, and the player targeted then gains control of Pumpkin Bombs.

Read: MTG’s Final Fantasy Commander Decks revealed

As noted, you can only nab these cards in the special Scene Box product, which includes these borderless scene cards, as well as three Play Boosters, three art cards, and a neat display easel.

While a premium product, these card reveals are a very promising start for the MTG Spider-Man Universes Beyond set. Venom and Green Goblin would both make for very neat Commanders (for Symbiote Creatures and Goblin Creatures), and the Pumpkin Bombs have a very neat ability. Should this cool flavour persist in the other Spider-Man cards, we’re certainly keen to see this set release.

Alongside a look at the first cards of its latest MTG Universes Beyond collaboration, Wizards of the Coast has also confirmed the rest of the product lineup for those keen to dive in. In addition to the Scene Box, the Spider-Man set will arrive with special Play Boosters (14 Cards) and Collector Boosters (15 Cards), Bundles, Prerelease Packs, and new Welcome Decks.

The Welcome Decks will feature two 30-card half-decks, with each themed around the following characters: Spider-Gwen / Ghost Spider, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Venom, Spider-Man 2099, and Spider-Man (Peter Parker). “Of the two half-decks, one will match the Welcome Deck box. The other is randomly inserted from amongst the other options.”

We’ll learn much more about the cards in each product in the coming months, so stay tuned.