MTG: Bloomburrow – Valley Floodcaller Exclusive Card Preview

Magic: The Gathering‘s Bloomburrow set looks absolutely delightful, and as someone who grew up reading Redwall, it’s perfectly up my alley. In this set, you can expect to encounter an array of tiny anthropomorphic creatures, all wielding tiny implements of war. There’s no humans at all in Bloomburrow, so your conquests are raging out at miniature scale, free from the devastating influence of humanity.

That sounds rather grand in my books, and it’s another reason why I’m excited to exclusively reveal a new MTG: Bloomburrow card, courtesy of Wizards of the Coast. Thanks to those kind folks, we can all feast our eyes on the blue mana Creature – Otter Wizard card titled Valley Floodcaller.

Image: Victor Adame Minguez / Wizards of the Coast

Valley Floodcaller is relatively cheap to cast – one blue mana, two generic mana – and it’s got several rather handy abilities. First, it’s got Flash, which means it can be cast at Instant speed. Let’s say a player has declared an attack against you. You can pay the cost of Valley Floodcaller to call it in instantly, and then declare it as a blocker. (Note: Even Flash creatures have summoning sickness, so you can only use this ability to Instant block.)

How will Valley Floodcaller work with other elements of the Bloomburrow set?

Valley Floodcaller allows you to “give” Flash to all noncreature spells, allowing you a bit more freedom with when you play Enchantment, Sorcery, and other cards. Basically, it allows you to “well actually” other players when they’re making big moves.

Finally, Valley Floodcaller also allows you to give +1/+1 to all Bird, Frog, Otter, and Rat creatures when you cast a noncreature spell. They gain +1/+1 until end of turn, and are immediately untapped, poising them to attack.

Valley Floodcaller seems like it’ll be a very useful card in that regard – as long as you have a deck filled with Birds, Frogs, Otters, and Rats. Having an entire army of these creatures all boosted by +1/+1 and all ready for attack seems like an excellent deal. Plus, the Valley Floodcaller otter is very, very cute.

Here’s the full, glorious art for Valley Floodcaller, created by Victor Adame Minguez:

Image: Victor Adame Minguez / Wizards of the Coast

Magic: The Gathering – Bloomburrow is set to launch on 2 August 2024.

As with all new MTG sets, there will be plenty of pre-release events taking place globally to celebrate its launch. You can find your local WPN store via the offical WPN Locator, and learn more about the Pacific WPN Play Season, Mabel’s Journey, on the WPN website.