Moving Out 2 release date announced in new trailer

SMG Studio and Team 17 have announced a release date for the sequel to the chaotic furniture removalist game.
16 Jun 2023
Edmond Tran
Moving Out 2

Image: SMG Studio

Moving Out 2, the sequel to the chaotic removalist game from Australia’s SMG Studio, has set a release date – 15 August 2023. The game will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

The release date announcement coincided with a new gameplay trailer depicting the game’s various new environments, which seem to generally adopt more fantastical ideas and themes, as well as introducing more devilish environments to navigate. It follows a Saturday morning cartoon-style trailer that debuted at the 2023 Future Games Show.

Moving Out revolves around the employees of the Smooth Moves Furniture Removalist company, who are tasked with a variety of tricky object moves in cramped, labyrinthine environments. As a physics-based game, picking up and moving large, cumbersome items isn’t an easy task, and so a lot of the joy is in overcoming the utter chaos that occurs while trying to move an object from one point to another – especially when you need to communicate with your fellow removalists.

Read: How ‘Moving Out’ entertains us while the world stays in

As of 2022, the original Moving Out has sold over one million copies.

Moving Out 2 will seemingly present far more challenging environments that feature obstacles actively designed to make your life more difficult – though the developers have stated the game will have an ‘Assist mode’ which will make the action more inclusive.

Moving Out 2 will also feature online crossplay multiplayer, which will ideally allow players to find a crew to join more easily. The game can also be played in local cooperative multiplayer, or in a single-player mode.

A free demo of the game on PC will be made available from 19 June 2023 during Steam Next Fest.

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

