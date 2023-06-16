Moving Out 2 release date announced in new trailer

Moving Out 2, the sequel to the chaotic removalist game from Australia’s SMG Studio, has set a release date – 15 August 2023. The game will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One.

The release date announcement coincided with a new gameplay trailer depicting the game’s various new environments, which seem to generally adopt more fantastical ideas and themes, as well as introducing more devilish environments to navigate. It follows a Saturday morning cartoon-style trailer that debuted at the 2023 Future Games Show.

Moving Out revolves around the employees of the Smooth Moves Furniture Removalist company, who are tasked with a variety of tricky object moves in cramped, labyrinthine environments. As a physics-based game, picking up and moving large, cumbersome items isn’t an easy task, and so a lot of the joy is in overcoming the utter chaos that occurs while trying to move an object from one point to another – especially when you need to communicate with your fellow removalists.

As of 2022, the original Moving Out has sold over one million copies.

Moving Out 2 will seemingly present far more challenging environments that feature obstacles actively designed to make your life more difficult – though the developers have stated the game will have an ‘Assist mode’ which will make the action more inclusive.

Moving Out 2 will also feature online crossplay multiplayer, which will ideally allow players to find a crew to join more easily. The game can also be played in local cooperative multiplayer, or in a single-player mode.

A free demo of the game on PC will be made available from 19 June 2023 during Steam Next Fest.