The Most Downloaded PlayStation Store Games in August

Tracking who’s playing what can be difficult when platforms don’t have the live player counts of Steam, or when a game is available through a subscription service like PlayStation Plus, so it doesn’t count towards the active purchase of a game.

That’s why it can be valuable to look at the most downloaded games from any given storefront within a specific time window; specifically the PlayStation Store for the purposes of this article.

What’s in the news, what’s got a sequel or DLC coming up, what’s on a subscription service and, of course, what’s just been released can all effect the number of downloads.

Most Downloaded PS4 Games

It’s also worth separating the two current PlayStation generations as they give different amounts of information.

As game development begins to wind down for the previous generation, fewer and fewer modern titles will be available on it, despite the large number of audiences still playing a PS4.

In both the US and Canada, and Europe, Red Dead Redemption 2 topped the most downloaded charts, which might come as little surprise when the game regularly goes on sale down to as low as £14.99, and also stands as one of the best selling games of all time.

On the PS5, titles are faring differently in these two regions.

Unsurprisingly, Madden NFL 26 is topping the charts in the US and Canada but not in Europe where the sport is much less popular.

Europe’s top downloaded game of the month being a new release, Mafia: The Old Country. The Old Country came in at third for American audiences, with the shooter Ready or Not in second place (third in Europe).

Interestingly, the new title Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater came in seventh for US and Canada and sixth for Europe, though its release right at the end of the month might have had something to do with that, rather than being an indication of how well the game is doing overall.

Most Downloaded Games on PlayStation Store in August

US/Canada

Madden NFL 26

Ready or Not

Mafia: The Old Country

Gears of War: Reloaded

College Football 26

Grand Theft Auto V

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Minecraft

Forza Horizon 5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

EU