Mortal Kombat 1 online stress test beta set for June 2023

Mortal Kombat 1 is officially set to launch a special online stress test ahead of its true beta in August 2023. Here's how to join in.
20 Jun 2023
Leah J. Williams
Mortal Kombat 1 beta

Image: NetherRealm Studios

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games have confirmed Mortal Kombat 1 is set for a pre-beta online stress test, with this early gameplay session designed to stretch the limits of game server capacity. It will take place beginning Friday 23 June 2023 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The stress test will end on Monday 26 June 2023.

While the developer has made clear this is not a true beta for the game, it will be the first public hands-on with the game’s combat system, following media previews at Summer Game Fest 2023.

It will also be available to everyone in North America, Latin America, Brazil, and Europe; you won’t need to have preordered the game to access it. This is so that NetherRealm can test server capacity to its fullest extent, with a much larger audience base than only those able and willing to preorder. A second beta exclusively for Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Order customers is slated for August 2023.

‘The purpose is to deliberately stress our online infrastructure and identify potential issues ahead of the game’s launch,’ NetherRealm said.

Read: Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay details and characters revealed

Everyone selected to participate in the stress test will gain access to 1v1 online multiplayer mode, and a single-player Klassic Towers mode against AI. Characters available in this showcase will be announced at a later date.

Mortal Kombat 1 Online Stress Test – Times and Dates

The test will begin on:

US: Friday, 23 June 2023 at 11:00am EDT / 8:00am PDT
UK: Friday, 23 June 2023 at 4:00pm GMT

The test will end on:

US: Monday, 26 June 2023 at 11:00am EDT / 8:00am PDT
UK: Monday, 26 June 2023 at 4:00pm GMT

Mortal Kombat 1 Online Stress Test – How To Apply

If you’re keen to participate, you can head to the Warner Bros. Games website now and sign up to be considered for access. You will need a Warner Bros. Games account, and access is not guaranteed – but there’s no harm in throwing your hat into the ring.

We’ll likely hear more about what’s in store as Mortal Kombat 1 heads towards release on 19 September 2023.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

