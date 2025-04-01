Monster Hunter Wilds has now sold 10 million copies

Monster Hunter Wilds has officially surpassed 10 million copies sold, per a press release from Capcom. It remains the fastest-selling title in the company’s history, and is now also the benchmark for first-month sales. No other game in the Capcom library has achieved the same feat, and it means Wilds is on-track to become one of the company’s best-selling games of all time.

Per Capcom, the reason for this major success is multi-faceted. While it notes the game’s “dynamically changing world” is a highlight, allowing for “grand, beautiful visual depictions” of environments, crossplay is also noted as being a core appeal.

“The title provides an environment where a wider range of players can enjoy the game together with the introduction of crossplay, a first for the series, and a simultaneous release on Playstation 5 system, Xbox Series X|S, and PC,” Capcom said.

It’s also pointed to the new Focus Mode mechanic, and the implementation of seamless movement between settlements and ecosystems as being possible explanations for success, as they provide “an even more immersive gaming experience.” Capcom believes it’s in the combination of these new features that newer and more fans have been attracted to this particular game.

“Numerous new elements with Monster Hunter’s appeal has generated significant excitement, all of which led to the company first-month sales record of over 10 million units sold,” Capcom said.

Read: Monster Hunter Wilds review: Unapologetically weird and wonderful

In our review, we called out these mechanics for how they serve newer players and veterans alike, making Monster Hunter Wilds a bright, dynamic new entry in the long-running franchise.

“In a throwback to the weak spot mechanic from Monster Hunter World, monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds can be wounded by repeatedly attacking the same body part. These parts take extra damage and can be exploited using the new Focus Mode to target them for a huge burst of damage, and to create an opening for even more combos,” we wrote of Focus Mode.

“By learning the rhythm of creating wounds, exploiting them, and capitalising on the stun they inflict, you can deal massive amounts of damage to monsters. This new system adds a layer of depth to fights beyond just ‘hit it until it dies, don’t get hit’ and the flashiness of your Focus Strike attacks is the satisfying cherry on top.”

It’s clear the mechanic, and the game itself, has appealed to players of all sorts, paving the way for Monster Hunter Wilds to become Capcom’s biggest success story, to date. In the months ahead, we expect the game’s audience will grow, likely pushing the title up the company’s all-time sales charts. Stay tuned for a new update as this success continues.