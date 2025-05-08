Outer Wilds studio Mobius Digital is “hard at work” on next game

Outer Wilds studio Mobius Digital has revealed it’s “hard at work” on its next game, with this mentioned as an aside in the latest Outer Wilds patch notes. Alongside an outline of various bug fixes and tweaks made, the team confirmed there are no more major updates planned for Outer Wilds or Echoes of the Eye due to a need to focus on what’s next.

As noted, the upcoming patch will be delivered via Steam first, with other platforms getting it later in May (except for the Nintendo Switch). The exact reason, per Mobius Digital, is because the studio’s next game is now the priority.

“Why stagger the releases like this? It’s to increase the chance that, if any bad bugs on Steam slipped through testing, they’ll get caught and fixed before the release of the other platforms,” the studio said. “This is no shade to our QA testers, we’re just trying to be extra risk averse and conservative with the resources we put toward Outer Wilds since our new game is our priority!”

“This is also why we’re not bringing the patch to the Switch for the time being: it’s a risky platform for us to touch and the most important of these bug fixes don’t even apply to the Switch. We plan to reconsider once we decide if we’re going to bring Outer Wilds to Switch 2.”

As a little aside there, Mobius Digital has speculated about bringing Outer Wilds to Switch 2, although it appears this hasn’t been decided on just yet, and this is not the “next game” mentioned in the patch notes.

As for what the next game is, Mobius Digital has remained very quiet about what’s in the works. That’s understandable, given the pressure the studio faces, in the wake of Outer Wilds‘ release. The game was critically acclaimed on launch, taking out many GOTY accolades, and entrenching itself as a modern classic. Based on personal experience, you couldn’t go ten steps without someone recommending Outer Wilds between 2019-2021.

Expectations for the next game from Mobius Digital remain incredibly high. With the creativity and talent backing Outer Wilds, whatever is next is an exciting prospect, and one worth waiting on. For now, the studio hasn’t revealed more, but we can look forward to a formal announcement in future.