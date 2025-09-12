Minecraft Live is back and this year’s show appears to be bigger than ever. Mojang Studios confirmed that the digital showcase will stream later this September, and will show some game reveals and juicy behind-the-scenes developer bits.

We can also expect a lot of surprises for both casuals and veteran-crafters.



If you’re a Nintendo Switch player, this is an event you’d best be adding to your calendars, especially considering past years Minecraft Live events have shown major updates tied to the platform. Minecraft is still one of the best-selling games of all time, and the teases of new content, community polls and developer insights show us the future of the blocky building game.

When is Minecraft Live 2025?

You’ll be able to watch the live broadcast via minecraft.net, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram and TikTok, which will take place on September 27.



What Nintendo Switch Players Can Expect From Minecraft Live 2025

No matter if you’re an old-school Switch player, or already own a Switch 2, there’s a good chance Minecraft is among the titles you’re playing the most.

The Switch 2 is definitely in the spotlight here, and we’re excited to see what this year’s Minecraft Live will bring to the table in terms of updates for the new platform.



If it’s upgraded performance, exclusive content or even a Minecraft edition handcrafted for Nintendo’s brand-new hardware remains to be seen, but Mojang hasn’t exactly showered us with specifics thus far. But if the Switch 2 is indeed the focus here, there’s a good chance that Minecraft Live 2025 will be the platform to announce the long-awaited support for it.

Minecraft Live 2025 is a Celebration of The Minecraft Community

Beyond reveals, Minecraft Live has always doubled as a community celebration.

Minecraft creator Markus “Notch” Persson seemingly revealed development work had began on a Minecraft sequel, which has since been cancelled. However, expect fan builds to get the spotlight, community-voted content polls to make a return, and streamers to jump on board to hype the event.

With Minecraft still thriving on Switch and Switch 2, the showcase will be a reminder that this blocky juggernaut isn’t slowing down any time soon.

Minecraft Live 2025 might not reinvent the game, but it doesn’t have to. For Nintendo fans, it’s a chance to see how the series continues to evolve across platforms and what surprises Mojang has hidden up its pixelated sleeves. Keep your eyes on the stream later this month – because if history is any guide, it’s going to be packed with announcements worth digging into.