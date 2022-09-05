MIGW at the Table gaming event set to return this October

If you’re gearing up for a massive Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) in 2022, there’s now another event to add to your radar. Ahead of the major festivities at PAX Australia, the Australian Roleplay Community (ARC) is hosting an online celebration of tabletop roleplaying games, set for 2 October 2022. The show will run from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm AEST, and will be live on the ARC Discord and Twitch channels for everyone to enjoy.

The third annual event will feature a full day of roleplaying games, as well as unique panels, and a livestreamed performance by Tabletop Dynasties. While much of the celebrations have yet to be revealed, we do know MIGW at the Table 2022 will feature games including Goblins of Zarth, and Vampire: the Masquerade. It will also include showcases for Australian-made board games, and panels on how to create and play your own TTRPG.

The first iterations of the MIGW at the Table event were held in consecutive lockdowns – but this allowed a global audience to discover the tabletop roleplay love at ARC. Since these events, the group has grown exponentially.

Read: Tabletop gaming is adopting digital tools for a brighter future

‘We are expecting attendees from all over Australia who have an interest in Tabletop Roleplaying Games, Lee Cope, lead organiser for MIGW at the Table said in a press release. ‘We are featuring a virtual smorgasbord of roleplaying games, panels, and exciting livestreamed liveplay events.’

The digital nature of the event is an opportunity to connect with groups located across the country and the world, who may not have a chance to travel in for MIGW.

‘ARC is fundamentally committed to growing a RPG community that is gender balanced and wonderfully inclusive. This underscores everything we do and say,’ ARC founder and TTRPG enthusiast John Coleman said. ‘We strive to provide a safe and fun gaming environment that allows everyone to feel relaxed and enjoy their games.’

The full schedule for the event is yet to be announced, but stay tuned for more. You can join the ARC Discord here, and keep an eye on news via the official ARC website. Anyone who loves tabletop roleplaying games should get around ARC’s upcoming plans.