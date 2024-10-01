Melbourne to get new VFX, games, and animation academy

The Victorian State Government has announced the establishment of a new VFX, games, and animation-focussed tertiary academy, designed to upskill creative workers in Victoria. As announced, GameChanger Academy will be run by CG Spectrum, with the State Government and VicScreen providing AUD $3.6 million to support the initiative.

GameChanger Academy aims to deliver “world-leading training” to those interested in pursuing a career in the film and games industries, and will provide mentorship opportunities and real-world studio experience through a range of bachelor’s degrees and post-graduate courses. Partnerships with Melbourne-based studios and institutions, including Framestore, will add expertise to these courses.

As noted in a press release, Victoria has the “the largest digital games workforce” in Australia, with leading VFX, post-production, and animation companies having contributed to some of the largest recent Hollywood films: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, Deadpool & Wolverine, and so on.

The aim here is to provide keen local creatives with the abilities to contribute to the screen and games industry worldwide, as the demand for highly-skilled workers grows. GameChanger Academy’s establishment is tied to the Government’s VicScreen: Victoria’s Screen Industry Strategy 2021-2025, a policy which aims to “secure the state’s reputation as a global destination for screen and games production.”

To date, it has reportedly created 29,000 jobs and generated AUD $1.25 billion in direct economic expenditure for Victoria.

“We’re supporting the digital screen workforce to produce some of the most loved films and games, boosting our local jobs and businesses and keeping the industry buzzing for many years to come,” Col Brooks, Minister for Creative Industries said in a press release.

“We know that to keep pace with the rapid advancements in VFX, digital games, and animation, the Victorian screen sector needs more industry-informed education and training, effective screen strategies and competitive incentives to attract international investment in our screen industry,” Caroline Pitcher, VicScreen CEO added.

“The Game Changer Academy will create a steady stream of job-ready graduates equipped to join this exciting creative and technical workforce, while also sharpening the skill sets of mid-career and senior talent that will advance Victoria a global centre for screen production.”

GameChanger Academy will open student enrolments from 14 October 2024, with a view to kick off its first courses in February 2025. You can learn more about this academy and the courses offered on the CG Spectrum website.