Max Payne 1 + 2 remake has a similar budget to Alan Wake 2

The upcoming remake of Max Payne and Max Payne 2 will reportedly have a “similar development budget to Alan Wake 2” per a new update from developer, Remedy Entertainment. The scope of the game will be significant, as Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala has described it in a new financial report.

Per these details, the Max Payne 1&2 remake is currently in the “production readiness” stage, with “considerable progress” made throughout the year. “Max Payne 1&2 remake is going to be a major new game with great potential, enabled by a similar development budget as Alan Wake 2,” Virtala said.

While Remedy Entertainment has not revealed the exact budget figure, it’s perhaps more important to analyse the quality and prestige of Alan Wake 2 to get an idea of the scope Remedy Entertainment is working towards. With multiple live action sets and stages, a full-blown musical number, and a dense, twisting plot allowed time to breathe with deft storytelling, the scope of Alan Wake 2 is staggering.

There’s every hope the Max Payne 1&2 remake is just as brilliant, particularly given the runway that Remedy Entertainment has revealed.

Beyond these details about the Max Payne 1&2 remake, Remedy Entertainment has also provided a range of updates for other projects in its latest financial report. The studio is currently working on a number of major titles, including a sequel to Control and a multiplayer spin-off, known as Condor.

Per the latest financial report, all of these games will “advance to the next stages of development” in the first half of 2024.

“With the refined multi-project model in place, increased focus on Remedy core strengths and the dedication of almost 400 Remedians, we are thrilled with a great lineup of upcoming game launches … We continue the year 2024 with great enthusiasm, more focus, and plenty of determination, and we expect this to be an exciting year of growth for Remedy,” Virtala said.

While Remedy Entertainment noted a 24.4% decrease in revenue in the last financial quarter – the period between October and December 2023 – the team remains positive about the future, and its many projects in development. We expect to hear more about the Max Payne 1&2 remake, Control 2, Condor, and other games over the coming year.