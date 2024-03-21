News

 > News > Game Development

Max Payne 1 + 2 remake has a similar budget to Alan Wake 2

The upcoming Max Payne remake will have a significant scope, per Remedy Entertainment.
21 Mar 2024
Leah J. Williams
max payne 1 + 2 remake

Game Development

Image: Remedy Entertainment

Share Icon

The upcoming remake of Max Payne and Max Payne 2 will reportedly have a “similar development budget to Alan Wake 2” per a new update from developer, Remedy Entertainment. The scope of the game will be significant, as Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Virtala has described it in a new financial report.

Per these details, the Max Payne 1&2 remake is currently in the “production readiness” stage, with “considerable progress” made throughout the year. “Max Payne 1&2 remake is going to be a major new game with great potential, enabled by a similar development budget as Alan Wake 2,” Virtala said.

While Remedy Entertainment has not revealed the exact budget figure, it’s perhaps more important to analyse the quality and prestige of Alan Wake 2 to get an idea of the scope Remedy Entertainment is working towards. With multiple live action sets and stages, a full-blown musical number, and a dense, twisting plot allowed time to breathe with deft storytelling, the scope of Alan Wake 2 is staggering.

There’s every hope the Max Payne 1&2 remake is just as brilliant, particularly given the runway that Remedy Entertainment has revealed.

Read: Alan Wake 2 Review – Save The Writer, Save The World

Beyond these details about the Max Payne 1&2 remake, Remedy Entertainment has also provided a range of updates for other projects in its latest financial report. The studio is currently working on a number of major titles, including a sequel to Control and a multiplayer spin-off, known as Condor.

Per the latest financial report, all of these games will “advance to the next stages of development” in the first half of 2024.

“With the refined multi-project model in place, increased focus on Remedy core strengths and the dedication of almost 400 Remedians, we are thrilled with a great lineup of upcoming game launches … We continue the year 2024 with great enthusiasm, more focus, and plenty of determination, and we expect this to be an exciting year of growth for Remedy,” Virtala said.

While Remedy Entertainment noted a 24.4% decrease in revenue in the last financial quarter – the period between October and December 2023 – the team remains positive about the future, and its many projects in development. We expect to hear more about the Max Payne 1&2 remake, Control 2, Condor, and other games over the coming year.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
Venba igf awards
?>
News

IGF Awards 2024: All the winners and finalists

The IGF Awards celebrate some of the best independent games of the past year.

Steph Panecasio
Dragon's Dogma 2 review roundup
?>
News

Dragon's Dogma 2 – Review Roundup

Dragon's Dogma 2 is being heralded as a blockbuster fantasy adventure with rich depth.

Leah J. Williams
igda ethics changes
?>
News

IGDA calls for industry leaders to condemn game developer harassment

IDGA has issued a response to recent harassment in the games industry.

Leah J. Williams
the sims movie adaptation
?>
News

Margot Robbie reportedly set to produce The Sims movie adaptation

Hollywood reporter Jeff Sneider has revealed a live-action Sims adaptation is progressing.

Leah J. Williams
shin megami tensei v vengeance release date
?>
News

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance gets earlier release date

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is officially moving up by a week.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login