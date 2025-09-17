Television and movie adaptations of games are in something of a purple patch, and with Amazon being at the helm of the critically acclaimed Fallout series, audiences are looking forward to seeing how their God of War and Mass Effect series turn out.

While both are some way off release, details have begun to emerge about the Mass Effect series, with the latest leaked casting calls sparking plenty of speculation amongst fans.

Mass Effect Series Leaks

The leaks suggest that the series (if indeed adapting the original games) will opt for the male version of Shepherd, rather than ‘Femshep’. The casting details are as follows:

Male star, aged 30-39

Female co-lead, aged 34-39 – Requiring prosthetics

Female character, aged 30-49 – Parallel storyline on Earth

Male villain, aged 40-60

Male character, aged 30-49 – Wrestler-like soldier

It’s easy to draw comparisons between these vague descriptions and characters from the series:

Shepherd

Liara

Admiral Anderson

The Illusive Man

Wrex

If these assumptions are accurate, there will be some interesting changes – such as the gender-swapped Admiral Anderson and the early introduction of a character like the Illusive Man, potentially signalling a remix of the trilogy’s storylines.

Mass Effect Show Plot

This isn’t the first time that information has suggested that the Mass Effect series will be something closer to a direct adaptation than a new story in the universe.

After announcing that production had begun, the placeholder description for the show seemed to echo the plot of the original game.

Next Mass Effect Game

While it’s easy to see this show as separate from the upcoming fifth Mass Effect game, research has shown that such adaptations are enormously successful at bringing audiences to games in the original series.

Having a new game lined up and ready to go around the same time might help them to capitalise on its potential success.

Director Mike Gamble says the game was still in pre-production as of February 2025.