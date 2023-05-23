Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 won’t have co-op, says Insomniac

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac Games has confirmed there won’t be any co-op gameplay featured in the upcoming adventure, despite recent reports to the contrary. In a Twitter response to an audience enquiry, the developer confirmed the game is ‘an epic single-player adventure‘ despite the appearance of two Spider-Men in the game.

Like its predecessors, Spider-Man 2 will treat Miles Morales and Peter Parker as individual characters within a single-player, narrative-driven open-world game.

While co-op was never announced for the game, the rumour mill sprang into action last year, over comments made by Miles Morales voice and motion capture actor, Nadji Jeter. At SacAnime Summer 2022, Jeter teased that co-op was a possibility for the game, sparking fan hopes of playing through the adventure with a friend.

Given a recent data mine for the original Marvel’s Spider-Man revealed this game seemingly had a multiplayer mode cut during development, a co-op mode wasn’t outside the realm of possibility – but it does appear Insomniac Games will stick to what it does best in the creation of this sequel.

When the game launches, players can expect Peter Parker and Miles Morales to take the reigns of their team-up adventure in turns, as a new chapter unfolds around them. Not much is currently known about the plot of this sequel – however, we do know that Venom will be one of its primary antagonists.

We may also know the release date of Spider-Man, thanks to Venom voice actor Tony Todd recently teasing a September release date in a Twitter post. This date has yet to be confirmed by Insomniac, but we can expect to hear more about its legitimacy in the coming weeks – potentially during the upcoming PlayStation Showcase on 24 May 2023.