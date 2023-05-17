A major PlayStation Showcase has been set for May 2023

News

Sony has announced 'a bit over an hour' of trailers and reveals for its upcoming PlayStation Showcase.
18 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
After weeks of rumours, Sony has officially confirmed a PlayStation Showcase will air on 24 May 2023, just ahead of kick-off for Summer Game Fest activities. The show will contain more than an hour of trailers and reveals for games coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 – so there should be plenty of scope for blockbuster appearances, and major surprises along the way.

There are some candidates likely to appear during the show – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, for example – but Sony has remained tight-lipped about what to expect. So far, we only know games in development from ‘top studios around the world’ and some indie partners will appear, offering ‘a glimpse at several new creations from PlayStation Studios’ and beyond.

Given the future of the current generation of gaming is currently dominated by conversations around Xbox-exclusive titles like Starfield, it’ll be intriguing to see what PlayStation throws into the ring.

The timing of the showcase is also fairly notable, as it will likely set the tone for the week of video game announcements in June. PlayStation rarely unleashes fully-fledged Showcase presentations, so we should be in for a treat.

Read: All the biggest video game events in June 2023

How to watch the PlayStation Showcase in June 2023

The PlayStation Showcase will air on Wednesday, 24 June 2023, depending on your local time zone. Here’s when you can tune in around the world:

  • Australia – 6:00 am AEST | 5:30 am ACST | 4:00 am AWST (25 June)
  • New Zealand – 8:00 am NZST (25 June)
  • United States – 1:00 pm PT | 4:00 pm ET (24 June)
  • United Kingdom – 9:00 pm BST | 10:00 pm CET (24 June)

The show will be live on the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

