Marvel Rivals Unveils Massive 18v18 Annihilation Mode

NetEase Games has dropped an exciting new trailer showcasing the highly anticipated 18v18 Annihilation mode for Marvel Rivals, a fresh addition that promises chaotic and large scale battles. This setup puts 36 players against each other on the expansive new Grand Garden map, designed to handle the large volume of heroes clashing in one arena.

Diving into Annihilation Mode

The 18v18 format marks a bold departure from the game’s standard matches, levelling up the action to accommodate twice the usual player count per team. The Grand Garden map looks large and intricate, with plenty of room for close engagements.

While NetEase hasn’t detailed the exact rules or any unique mechanics yet, the trailer offers hints. For instance, footage shows Scarlet Witch hovering over a swarm of Jeff the Land Sharks, sparking speculation that duplicate hero picks might be allowed in this mode. Official confirmation on that front is still pending.

Here's your first look at gameplay for the upcoming 18 vs 18 Annihilation game mode headed to #MarvelRivals alongside the new Grand Garden map tomorrow, Thursday, November 27th at 4:00 AM EST. pic.twitter.com/DmCo9VMF88 — Miller Ross (@mmmmmmmmiller) November 26, 2025

Set to launch tomorrow on November 27, Annihilation mode arrives just in time to cap off the game’s first anniversary festivities, giving players a way to celebrate.

Season 5 Surprises and Anniversary Goodies

Speaking of celebrations, the game is pulling out all the stops for its one year milestone. The Marvel Rivals season 5 update introduces Gambit as a surprising strategist pick, whilst many fans pegged him as a Duelist, but his card throwing tricks fit the support role nicely. Looking ahead, Rogue is slated for a big mid season drop in December, bringing more X-Men flair to the roster.

The anniversary event, also starting November 27, giving the community with freebies. NetEase is gifting 2,400 Units to every player as a heartfelt thank you for a solid debut year. These Units can snag you skins and cosmetic bundles from the shop. Highlights include a new legendary skin for Jeff the Land Shark, in a sharp suit and tie cosmetic hitting the store soon.

Broader Updates and Speculation

The game’s momentum shows no signs of slowing. Just recently, the PvE crossover with Disney+ Marvel Zombies series launched to good reviews, boosting player numbers so much that NetEase extended the event window. More PvE adventures are in the works, though no release dates have been announced.

On the rumor mill, leaks point to Deadpool slashing his way into Season 6 (possibly early 2026), with Elsa Bloodstone rumored as a Vanguard addition. Take these with a grain of salt until NetEase confirms.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the official site, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It’s a free to play third person shooter with hero shooter chaos and Marvel’s iconic lineup.