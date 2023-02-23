News

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope ‘Tower of Doooom’ lands in March

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will get its first DLC pack in early March, with two more to follow.
24 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Ubisoft

The first major DLC pack for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, known as ‘The Tower of Doooom‘, is officially set to launch on 2 March 2023, with a new teaser from Ubisoft revealing the surprise release date. This update is exclusive to the game’s Season Pass and will not be available for separate purchase, unlike the game’s other upcoming DLC packs.

The brief trailer for The Tower of Doooom introduces a new fortune teller Rabbid, likely the proprietor of the titular Tower. Here, players will be able to enter a number of mysterious doors, with each hiding major battles to overcome. While details of the latest game expansion have not been made clear yet, it’s assumed the Tower will introduce a Challenge Mode to the game.

Given some battles in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope are already extremely tough, the clashes in the Tower of Doooom DLC are likely to be reserved for the hardiest of players. Previously, Ubisoft described this pack as having ‘highly-strategic battles’ – so expect plenty of analysing and manoeuvring in your path of destruction.

Read: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope review – Shiny and glorious

The Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope season pass content will continue with the mysterious ‘DLC 2‘ in mid-2023. This pack will take players to a ‘new, enchanting planet’ and will introduce them to a strange Rabbid girl with a Bob-omb companion.

In late 2023, the ‘main event’ will arrive, in the form of ‘DLC 3‘. This pack will introduce players to beloved gaming icon Rayman, who will join Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Mario on a major, galaxy-spanning adventure.

Even if The Tower of Dooooom isn’t an exciting prospect, its launch brings us closer to the return of Rayman. Judging by the comments on Ubisoft’s latest reveal, he’s the most anticipated part of the Sparks of Hope season pass, and will likely attract a whole new audience to the game.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: The Tower of Doooom launches on 2 March 2023. It will be available for everyone who has purchased the game’s season pass.

