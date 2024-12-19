Mariah Carey is frozen inside Fortnite’s giant ice block

Mariah Carey has officially landed in Fortnite ahead of the holiday season – but there’s just one problem. She’s currently trapped in a giant ice block, waiting to thaw out.

In one of its stranger crossover events, the upcoming season of Fortnite will see Carey eventually break out of the ice to hand out Christmas presents to players, with her debut expected in the coming days. For now, players can roam around the latest seasonal map, and find her ice block around the Brutal Boxcarts / Foxy Floodgate area (it’s right in the centre of the map, so you can’t miss it).

As noted by Forbes, Carey will seemingly play a major part in the upcoming Winterfest 2024 activities, bringing some cheer to players when she’s finally out of the ice. Not only will players be able to interact with the singer, she’ll also have a special skin in the Item Shop, as well as an “All I Want for Christmas” emote.

For now, Epic Games has not officially announced these inclusions, or what to expect from the Winterfest 2024 celebrations, but data miners have spotted a range of upcoming features in the game’s backend, including Carey’s emote. In addition, models for Christmas-themed Snoop Dogg and Shaq characters have also been spotted, suggesting they will join Carey in the celebration.

Read: The most festive Christmas-themed video games for the holidays

As for why exactly Carey is currently trapped in Fortnite, that’s all to do with the internet, of course. There’s been a long-running joke that Carey is “thawed out” this time of year, as the holiday season is when her most famous recording, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ gets brought out.

Carey has heartily embraced the meme in recent years, making parody videos of her breaking out of the ice at Christmas time, and leaning in to her role as a Christmas icon. It appears this year, Carey is now arriving in Fortnite to spread her message of Christmas joy, with players set to be treated during the upcoming holiday season of content.

Stay tuned for more on Carey’s arrival in Fortnite as the giant block of ice at the centre of the game’s map slowly defrosts.