Wizards of the Coast has outlined the full list of Magic: The Gathering sets for 2025 during this year’s MagicCon, confirming a range of wild Universes Beyond crossovers, as well as long-awaited returns for fan-favourite planes. Innistrad is coming back in Remastered form. Aetherdrift will let players enter a wacky death race. There’s also dragons, strange galaxies, and… Lightning from Final Fantasy XIII?

As previously announced, Magic: The Gathering will be crossing over into the world of Final Fantasy with a major Universes Beyond release. At MagicCon, the first cards of the collection were shown off, and a 13 June 2025 release date was confirmed. So far, we know this set will include a range of fan-favourite characters, including Sephiroth, Lightning, Kefka, Yuna, Tidus, Emet-Selch, and the Moogles.

Each artwork looks absolutely stunning, and hints at a bright future for the Final Fantasy set. It may be too early to call, but this could be the prettiest Universes Beyond crossover we’ve seen yet, buoyed by Final Fantasy‘s iconic character lineup.

Of course, the Final Fantasy set wasn’t the only one shown off at MagicCon 2024.

Magic: The Gathering is set for a blockbuster year in 2025, with a number of novel and nostalgic sets on the way. Here’s a look at the full lineup for the year, courtesy of Wizards of the Coast.

Magic: The Gathering – Official 2025 Set Lineup

The first set of the year will be Innistrad Remastered, set for launch on 24 January 2025. This will feature returning fan-favourite cards from the Innistrad plane, which is home to Vampires, Werewolves, Zombies, and Humans.

This will be followed by Aetherdrift on 14 February 2025. This set is a “a high-speed, high-stakes death race across three different planes.” Based on early details, players will chose a racer from ten teams (each two-colour aligned) and then fight to cross the finish line first and claim “the coveted trophy, the Aetherspark.”

Following this, it’s time for dragons to rule. Tarkir: Dragonstorm releases on 11 April 2025, and invites players back to Takir to take on a new Dragonstorm threat. Sarkhan and Ugin will return for this battle.

Then comes Magic: The Gathering – FINAL FANTASY on 13 June 2025. This set will feature characters, weapons, and other features inspired by each main Final Fantasy game, from the original, to Final Fantasy XVI. We’ll likely see much more from this set over the coming months.

Edge of Eternities will follow this set, on 1 August 2025. This is set in a “science fantasy” world that sits outside the Multiverse. “In the Edge, there are stars of mana and aether, worlds that orbit them, and spaceships that travel between solar systems. Edge of Eternities follows a team of salvagers as they explore Sothera, a galaxy that is centred around a slowly collapsing star,” per Wizards.

Later in the year, these sets will be joined by a Marvel’s Spider-Man Universes Beyond crossover. This is described as the first “tentpole booster set to release in a multi-year collaboration with Marvel.” So far, this hasn’t been firmly dated, but it is seemingly confirmed for the later half of 2025. (Note: This set appears to be comics-inspired, rather than inspired by the video game of the same name – but we’ll have to wait to know for sure.)

In addition to Spider-Man, there is another, to-be-announced Universes Beyond set releasing in 2025. No details about this set have been revealed just yet – we only know it will be part of the 2025 lineup, and more will be confirmed soon.

We’ll have more on each of these sets as it arrives, so stay tuned to GamesHub.