Gearbox studio Lost Boys Interactive impacted by major layoffs

Lost Boys Interactive, the Gearbox-owned studio which worked on games including Borderlands 3 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, has been impacted by significant layoffs. The news was shared on LinkedIn by now-former employees, with one calling the layoffs “sizeable,” with an unclear scope.

“It seems a sizeable portion of Lost Boys Interactive was laid off today, including myself,” producer Jared Pace wrote. “Still trying to understand the scope of it all, but sadly – this is a song and dance we’re all familiar with.”

Speaking to Aftermath, Pace said that all areas within the business were impacted, and at multiple levels. Later, this was corroborated by a formal statement from Lost Boys Interactive, delivered to Eurogamer.

“Lost Boys Interactive made the difficult decision to restructure our studio to ensure we can succeed in spite of headwinds facing the industry right now,” a spokesperson said. “Unfortunately, this does mean we will separate from some of our team members and we’re working closely with those affected. We know this is a hard time for this talented and experienced group of people and will provide support and assistance through this transition to those leaving.”

While Gearbox and its parent company Embracer Group have not issued a formal statement addressing the cuts at Lost Boys Interactive, it’s believed the layoffs are part of overarching restructure plans at Embracer. In 2023, the company announced it would be initiating a range of changes to remain profitable, with strategies including studio closures, game cancellations, and layoffs.

At the time this program began, Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors described it as highly “comprehensive” and said it aimed to “better optimise the use of [the company’s] resources.” So far, it has led to the closure of long-running Saints Row studio Volition, the cancellation of several unannounced games, and layoffs at studios including 2K, Crystal Dynamics, Private Division, and more.

Lost Boys Interactive has now become the latest studio to face layoffs, as the global games industry continues to battle tough economic conditions, and the knock-on impacts of rapid pandemic-era growth.