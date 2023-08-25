News

 > News > PlayStation

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria launches in October 2023

Return to Moria adapts the Lord of the Rings franchise into a survival crafting game.
25 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
lord of the rings return to moria

PC

Image: Free Range Games

Share Icon

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, the upcoming survival crafting game inspired by Tolkien’s beloved franchise, will officially launch for PlayStation 5 and PC on 24 October 2023.

As previously announced, the game takes a unique approach to the world and lore of The Lord of the Rings, with the action largely focussed on the culture and history of the mythical Dwarves, a people known for their skills in mining, smithing, and crafting.

The game takes place in the Fourth Age of Middle-earth – as in, directly after the events depicted in Return of the King, in the wake of the defeat of Sauron, and the beginning of the Age of Men. Against a backdrop of peace and prosperity, the Dwarves are able to return to their home kingdom of Moria (one of the primary locations of The Fellowship of the Ring) where they reclaim their mines from Sauron’s minions.

Players will work solo or with other Dwarves to restore Moria in survival-style gameplay, with the action primarily focused on restoring Moria by crafting new structures, while taking on a range of enemy threats, like roaming goblins, orcs, and spiders.

Read: New details for The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria revealed

IGN recently got an exclusive look at Return to Moria gameplay, and footage shown off reveals how players will need to carve out paths, Minecraft-style, to forge ahead and explore the depths of Moria, and eventually uncover its hidden secrets.

In the mines, players will find valuable resources, and break down rocks for building materials. In the lower reaches of Moria, these goods will grow more plentiful – and more dangerous, with crystals and special gems being guarded by enemies, and requiring more analytic thinking to access.

While the recent release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum may have left a bad impression about Lord of the Rings games in 2023, it’s worth noting this survival crafting game comes from an entirely different team: Free Range Games. Previously, the studio aided work on The Callisto Protocol, and Oddworld: Soulstorm.

With a unique premise and clever genre choice, Return to Moria is an intriguing prospect.

Keen players won’t have to wait long to learn more about the game, with its 24 October 2023 release date now locked in. For now, it will be released digitally on PlayStation 5 and PC, but a physical release for PS5 is also planned for December 2023. An Xbox Series X/S release of the game is also on the way, with this currently dated for early 2024.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Guides Guides Hardware Mobile News Nintendo PlayStation Xbox
More
hello kitty island adventure game gift guide
?>
Guides

Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Gift and Friendship Guide

Here's how to use your gift giving time in Hello Kitty Island Adventure wisely.

Leah J. Williams
Excitebike 64 Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
?>
News

Excitebike 64 announced for Nintendo Switch Online with very exciting trailer

Nintendo's underrated extreme sports classic Excitebike 64 rounds out a group of previously-announced titles for the Nintendo Switch Online subscription…

Edmond Tran
xbox 360 store marketplace shut down
?>
News

Phil Spencer wants to preserve at-risk Xbox 360 Store games

Preservation is reportedly front of mind as Microsoft prepares for the closure of the Xbox 360 store.

Leah J. Williams
Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare
?>
News

Red Dead Redemption tops sales charts in Australia and New Zealand

The remaster of Red Dead Redemption had a strong impact in ANZ game sales in August, alongside Madden NFL 24.

Edmond Tran
Audeze PlayStation acqusition
?>
News

PlayStation acquires audiophile headphone company Audeze

Audeze will continue to operate indendently to make high-end headphones, but will work on strengthening PlayStation audio products.

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login