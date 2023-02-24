News

 > News > Board Games

The Lord of the Rings is coming to Magic: The Gathering

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth will let players journey through Tolkien's Third Age.
24 Feb 2023
Leah J. Williams
lord of the rings mtg magic the gathering

Board Games

Image: Wizards of the Coast

Share Icon

Wizards of the Coast has announced yet another major Magic: The Gathering crossover, with The Lord of the Rings set to take centre stage in the new Universes Beyond: Tales of Middle-earth expansion. The first set launches in June 2023, and it’s absolutely jam-packed.

Unlike other MTG pop culture crossovers, this is the complete kit and caboodle, with new Draft, Set, Collector, and Jumpstart boosters set for release alongside constructed Commander decks, and a Starter Kit for newbie players, as well as Gift Bundles, Scene Boxes, and a special Secret Lair drop.

It appears these cards will be compatible with the base Magic: The Gathering game and other decks in the Universes Beyond series – which means that yes, you should be able to helm your own crossover stories with The Walking Dead, Godzilla, and Street Fighter, when Tales of Middle-earth hits the market.

The set is expected to include a range of iconic characters from The Lord of the Rings, and dive deep with this franchise’s mythos.

Read: First impressions of Phyrexia: All Will Be One, the latest Magic: The Gathering set

magic the gathering lord of the rings
set boosters lord of the rings
lord of the rings mtg set
mtg tales of middle-earth
lord of the rings mtg

The June 2023 releases for Tales of Middle-earth include:

  • Starter Kit – A card box containing two themed decks.
  • Jumpstart Boosters – Individual card packets featuring ‘unique themes’. Two of these packets can purchased and played together for a complete experience.
  • Prerelease Pack – A box set available only at local game stores.
  • Draft Boosters – Individual card packs with a variety of cards included.
  • Set Boosters – Individual card packs with an adventure focus.
  • Collector Boosters – Individual card packs with a higher drop rate of rare cards, shiny foil cards, and special alternate-art and alternate-frame cards.
  • Bundle & Gift Bundle – Two separate fan kits including boosters and other surprises.

These releases will reportedly be followed by additional Tales of Middle-earth content in November 2023. The ‘Secret Lair’ special drop, and new Commander decks will likely be included in this late-year drop.

Until then, keen players can look forward to seeing more from this hearty Lord of the Rings crossover, which should introduce familiar faces and scenarios to the beloved Magic: The Gathering series.

Given the fandom backing the long-running LOTR franchise, this expansion release will hopefully be a strong introduction to Magic for beginners, or those who may have fallen off the game in recent times.

MTG’s The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth crossover set launches in June 2023. Stay tuned for more details about this upcoming release, and what to expect.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
DICE Awards 2022 Winners, Finalists, Nominations
?>
News

DICE Awards 2023: All the winners and finalists

God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring led the nominations and wins at the 2023 DICE Awards, which celebrate the…

Leah J. Williams
mario rabbids sparks of hope game dlc tower of doooom
?>
News

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope 'Tower of Doooom' lands in March

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will get its first DLC pack in early March, with two more to follow.

Leah J. Williams
steam logo on background
?>
News

Valve confirms every major Steam game sale and event for 2023

Steam will host a range of major game sales and events in 2023, as detailed in a new Valve calendar.

Leah J. Williams
shinji mikami tango gameworks
?>
News

Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami is leaving Tango Gameworks

Bethesda confirmed the news on Twitter, after a media report flagged Mikami's potential departure.

Leah J. Williams
playstation state of play february 2023
?>
News

PlayStation State of Play: Everything announced in February 2023

The State of Play for February 2023 came packed with fresh details about the latest games.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login