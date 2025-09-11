If you’re a fan of the dark and twisted, chances are, you’ve played or at least heard of Little Nightmares, the Tim Burtonesque survival horror/puzzle platformer, which is currently about to receive its third entry. Based on a new hands-on report, Little Nightmares 3 is about to push this horror even further, with the PlayStation deep dive giving fans a closer look at the upcoming title.



The fear of a third or even second entry to lose what made any series special is high, and the pressure always lies on the developers to deliver exactly what fans are hoping they will.

After initial Little Nightmares 3 previews last year, new early impressions show that Little Nightmares 3 does deliver; in fact, it’s expanding its scope, especially in terms of co-op, while simultaneously keeping the claustrophobic look and feel of the game intact.

Little Nightmares 3 Co-Op Play and An Updated Formula

This time around, you’re not facing the horror of Little Nightmares alone. You can now team up and tackle these twisted environments together with a friend, where you solve puzzles and avoid traps as a twisted duo.

While some might think that this feature would take away from the feeling of being alone and ease the sense of panic when something jumps out at you, it heightens the sense of vulnerability if handled correctly – you now need to take care of another player and possibly lean on them for survival too.

Fresh Locations and New Horrors

The demo shown gave players some new locations that inevitably felt bigger and creepier than we’ve ever seen it in Little Nightmares. There are crumbling cityscapes and even carnival-like arenas bustling with grotesque shapes, feeling familiar for the series as well as eerily fresh and new.

It seems like the other thing about these new environments is interactivity. This time around puzzles blend seamlessly with the environment, so chances are, solving these will be a little more intricate and immersive, as well as requiring both characters abilities to progress.

When is Little Nightmares 3 Coming Out?

The Little Nightmares 3 release date is edging closer, with the launch slated for October 10.