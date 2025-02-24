Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii now has its own special rum

Five Star Games and Seadrift Distillery have teamed up to produce a limited edition Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii non-alcoholic rum, in celebration of the game’s launch. This Australian-exclusive product is only available via giveaway, but it’s a lovely creation for those able to get their hands on it.

The kind folks at Five Star Games sent a bottle to the GamesHub team, and we’re pleased to report it’s a strong, fruity drink that perfectly emulates the richness of rum, without any alcohol included. As noted, Seadrift has created a distilled spirit with “deep molasses, caramel, and tropical fruit notes. You’ll catch hints of vanilla and oak, with a spicy kick and a warm, lingering finish. It’s rugged yet smooth, perfect over ice or splashed in cola.”

These bottles are created with “fresh cut botanicals that are grown on farms around New South Wales” as Seadrift Distillery aims to create spirits with natural ingredients, without the side effects of alcohol.

There’s a great little cocktail idea included on the side of the rum bottle – rum, ginger ale, ice, and lime juice – that’s a perfectly summery, fruity concoction, and it brightened my last Friday considerably. On the whole, the Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii rum is a great slice of crossover merch, and a solid representation of the action of the game.

Read: Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Review

As we noted in our review, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is one for the “sea-sickos” amongst us, an absolute blast of silly, gleeful pirate shenanigans starring one of the most popular Yakuza / Like a Dragon characters of all.

“I genuinely kept thinking about Thor: Ragnarok as I played through it – a deliberately goofier entry in a sprawling franchise, with a story that functions well enough in itself, but most of its key beats really rely upon audience knowledge of the larger franchise to which it belongs,” our reviewer Jam Walker wrote. “It’s an enjoyably breezy romp that opens the property up in a fun new direction.”

In the spirit of fun and games, it’s great to see this Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii rum commissioned by Five Star Games.

Those keen to get their hands on it will need to keep their eyes peeled for local giveaways. While the GamesHub team is out of the loop for this one, you can head over to our pals at Press Start for one opportunity to grab this limited edition rum.