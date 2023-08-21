New Like a Dragon Gaiden trailer reveals spy gadgets, mini-games

The latest trailer for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name has revealed more about the game’s wild plot, which sees long-time series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu becoming a ‘secret agent’ named Joryu. While Kiryu faked his death in Yakuza 6 – and that appeared to be the end of his time in the spotlight – Gaiden‘s trailer reveals that his enemies remain aware of his presence.

In this latest Like A Dragon / Yakuza chapter, Kiryu will harness super spy gadgets and brand new combat styles in his attempts to shake his past identity, and protect his family from harm. The new Agent Style combat is firmly in the spotlight in the game’s overview trailer, with a variety of handy tools revealed – like an explosive cigarette, special wires that can trap enemies, and rocket-powered boots.

Kiryu will also be able to deploy Yakuza Style in combat, which is his more traditional hands-on melee style from previous games with strong kicks and punches.

Beyond new looks at combat, the latest Like A Dragon Gaiden trailer has also revealed the first lot of mini-games for the adventure. As in past Yakuza / Like A Dragon games, Gaiden will allow players to spend time indulging in silly, over-the-top mini-games that provide a welcome distraction from the main plot.

Returning mini-games include golf, gambling and karaoke, and there’s also a new mini-game which sees Kiryu venture into cabaret venues to flirt with various hostesses, depicted by live-action actors. It appears players will be able to offer their hostesses various drinks, and engage in conversation to build relationships.

As part of the overview trailer, developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has also revealed Like A Dragon Gaiden will feature a playable demo for Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, aka Like A Dragon / Yakuza 8. The ‘special trial version’ of the game will include scenes not included in the upcoming sequel, suggesting the demo will function as an additional chapter.

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Own Name launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on 9 November 2023. It will be followed by the release of Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth in 2024.