LG TVs will soon get native Xbox Cloud Gaming support

LG and Xbox have announced a new partnership to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to LG TVs via the new LG Gaming Portal. While a launch date has not been confirmed, “soon” users will be able to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and play a range of titles natively on their LG TVs, without the need for an actual Xbox console.

This feature will be implemented on select LG Smart TV models, and will work best for those with robust internet connections. While not all games on Xbox Game Pass are available for cloud streaming, there’s plenty in the range that are – and as long as you’ve got the internet to match, playing these games via the cloud works wonders.

Being able to circumvent a dongle, like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, should also make the experience a lot smoother and more accessible (not to mention, cheaper). Of course, if you already have a dongle, the Xbox Cloud Gaming app will already be available to you. Over the last few years, a push from Xbox has seen this app launching for PC, phones, tablets, streaming sticks, and other devices, making nearly anything an Xbox.

Read: Xbox Cloud Streaming on Amazon Fire TV rules, as long as your internet holds up

Notably, the spread of Xbox Cloud Gaming has also been highlighted in a global ‘This Is An Xbox’ marketing campaign, pointing out that many devices can now be used as an Xbox gaming device. LG is just the latest display maker to partner with Xbox, following big names like Samsung and Meta.

While a date for launch has not been locked in, LG TV owners can look forward to hearing more about native Xbox Cloud Gaming support in the coming weeks.

A press release has underlined Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 as a great game to play using this app, as well as Avowed, launching 18 February 2025 – which suggests launch could be imminent. Stay tuned for more details.