Nintendo and Lego have announced yet another collaboration, with the arrival of official Mario Kart Lego sets. As revealed, there are six sets available, each with a number of kart riders. There’s blue Yoshi riding a green Yoshi bike, Baby Peach on a Wiggler kart, Toad, Lemmy, Baby Luigi, Baby Mario, and Donkey, with each having their own special vehicle.

Notably, (Adult) Mario and Luigi aren’t included in these sets, but they can be purchased separately, as part of the already-released Lego Mario set. These karts are compatible with other Lego Mario figures, and they have special audio when used with the app.

Here’s the full list of new Lego Mario Kart sets, all of which are set to arrive on 1 January 2025:

Standard Kart (USD $19.99) – A 174-piece set with a buildable Mario Kart, workstation, and a Toad mechanic.

Yoshi Bike (USD $14.99) – A 133-piece set with a Blue Yoshi and green Yoshi bike.

Baby Mario vs. Baby Luigi (USD $29.99) – A 321-piece set with Baby Mario and Baby Luigi and their respective baby-themed rides.

Donkey Kong & DK Jumbo (USD $34.99) – A 387-piece set with Donkey Kong and his barrel-inspired DK Jumbo kart.

Toad's Garage (USD $29.99) – A 390-piece set with two Toads, and a garage set-up with a special kart included.

Baby Peach & Grand Prix (USD $79.99) – An 823-piece set featuring Baby Peach, Lemmy, and Toad on their respective vehicles. It also includes a starting gate and other items.

New Animal Crossing Lego sets

In addition to these new sets, Lego has also announced new Animal Crossing sets, to accompany those released in August 2024. Like the Mario Kart sets, they’ll be available from 1 January 2025.

Image: Lego

Here’s the full list of what’s on the way:

Stargazing with Celeste (USD $9.99) – A 78-piece mini-set featuring Celeste, a half-moon decoration, and a telescope.

Leif's Caravan & Garden Shop (USD $29.99) – A 263-piece set featuring Leif and Poppy, alongside Leif's caravan and a garden.

Able Sisters Clothing Shop (USD $39.99) – A 322-piece set featuring Mabel, Sasha, and the iconic Able Sisters clothing shop.

These sets join the recently-released Dodo Airlines and Plaza sets which allow for greatly expanded Animal Crossing towns. If you’re running out of room, the announcement of these latest inclusions may elicit a groan (this writer is certainly guilty), but more Animal Crossing is never a bad thing.

You can find out more about the new Mario Kart and Animal Crossing sets on the Lego website.