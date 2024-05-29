LEGO has revealed a stunning 2-in-1 Legend of Zelda set

Fans of The Legend of Zelda have been campaigning for a themed set for years now, and it seems their patience has finally paid off. Overnight, LEGO revealed a brand new set featuring the Great Deku Tree, with its 2-in-1 design allowing you to choose between its form in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The reveal comes only a year after leaks had hinted at its existence, causing fans of the franchise to go wild over the rumours. Many believed we’d never see a set like this come to be, after LEGO had previously rejected multiple designs and even issued a “no Zelda pitches” rule on their idea submissions platform.

The stunning 2,500 piece set will contain four new LEGO minifigures – two apiece for each design. In the Breath of the Wild design, Princess Zelda and Link fit right in, while the Ocarina of Time version is matched with minifigures of Young Link and Link respectively.

Naturally, there will also be a selection of other fan-favourite characters and creatures, including Koroks, Navi, and even a Skulltula. These figures look set to bring a bit of energy to the set, which has also been confirmed to have moving elements and functioning mechanisms.

A statement on LEGO.com confirmed, “In the Breath of the Wild rendition, the Great Deku Tree’s face can be animated with the simple press of a lever, while the Ocarina of Time Great Deku Tree version boasts a captivating mechanism: when activated, its mouth opens, revealing a cleverly designed Skulltula (a spider-like enemy from the games) that descends into its depths.”

Also included in the statement was a comment from LEGO designer Wes Talbott, who expressed his excitement over finally giving LEGO and Legend of Zelda fans the set they’ve been begging for.

“Our fans have been asking for a LEGO set based on The Legend of Zelda series for a while so we were delighted to work with Nintendo to create the Great Deku Tree in brick form,” he said. “As a fan of the franchise, it was great to work on this set and fill it with details and references from the games.”

When will the LEGO Legend of Zelda set be available?

The Great Deku Tree set is slated for a release date of September 1st, 2024 and will retail for $450 AUD. It’s definitely on the pricier side, even for a licensed set, though given the hype – and the lengthy wait that Legend of Zelda fans have endured – we’re predicting it will be a success nonetheless.

The LEGO Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set is now available for pre-order at LEGO.com.