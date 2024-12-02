Cancelled Lego James Bond game seemingly revealed in leaked trailer

A mysterious trailer posted online has seemingly revealed TT Games was developing a Lego James Bond game at one point, with this title later cancelled due to concerns about the franchise’s more adult themes.

As first reported by Eurogamer, a trailer for the previously unknown game was first shared on the Iinterni Gamer Discord on a random day. It was later posted to YouTube, but has since been made private – with some mirrors on Reddit and other social media platforms preserving it for release. As it seemingly contains copyrighted content that is actively being hidden or taken down, we won’t share or embed the link here – but it’s freely available for those who wish to find it.

It appears the planned game would have been a “highlight reel” of franchise history, with multiple Bonds represented in Lego form. The trailer opens with a range of familiar scenes – ship jumping, car chases through the mountains, Daniel Craig’s iconic crane jump, and yes, there’s even a “Bond girl” on a beach, which does appear a bit risqué for a game targeting children.

Allegedly, this may have been the reason for the game’s seeming cancellation.

Over on Reddit, LEGOGameMuseum stated the game was cancelled around 2016, as Lego was “not happy with the violence and sexual innuendo.” Characters including Pussy Galore and Plenty O’Tool were noted as being particular challenges for the company – and that’s not to mention others like Xenia Onatopp or Holly Goodhead.

It appears Lego was keen to target younger age groups with its suite of Lego games, and while TT Games’ idea for a Lego James Bond game seemingly progressed to the concept trailer phase, it didn’t pass muster as a fun, light-hearted game for kids. There’s plenty of adult players who likely would have appreciated the adventure – based on how well the concept trailer has been received online – but it appears the maturity of the Bond franchise eventually sunk ambitions for this title.

For now, this newly-revealed trailer, and hints from commenters online, is all we know of this seemingly cancelled project. Even with these scant details, and confusion about the origins of the trailer footage, the concept of a Lego James Bond game is fascinating – and certainly one we’d love to see revisited.

At the very least, there is better news on the James Bond game front – IO Interactive (Hitman) is currently working on a major AAA adaptation of the franchise, with this likely to be revealed in the new year. We don’t know much about this game just yet, but IO certainly has the talent to pull it off.