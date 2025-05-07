News

New Lego Animal Crossing sets include museum, houses, and more

Blathers, Goldie, Lily, Stitches, Fang, and Fuschia join the Lego Animal Crossing lineup.
7 May 2025 12:32
Leah J. Williams
Lego has unveiled three new Animal Crossing sets, allowing keen builders to expand their villages with a museum, new houses, trees, and more. The first set, the one most likely to be coveted by collectors, is the Blathers’ Museum Collection.

This includes a Blathers minifigure, a Lily minifigure, and a full scale museum, which can be displayed with a plain front, or flipped around to showcase various tiny details. Behind the museum doors, you’ll find an aquatic exhibit, parts of the Roost cafe (but no Brewster), artworks, and a fountain decorated with butterflies. It all looks very cool, although there’s likely going to be a big debate about which side is best for display purposes (both are very neat).

In addition to the museum itself, this set also includes a dinosaur skeleton display (a triceratops, to be precise), as well as a fishing spot with a fish and tools, and a fountain with flowing water.

The next set is Goldie’s Cosy House, which is a smaller set featuring a minifigure of dog villager Goldie, a mailbox, a red-brick house, and a bench for snacks.

Read: Lego Animal Crossing is the cure to whatever ails you

The final piece of the collection is the Creative Houses: Seasons of Fun set, a two-house pack featuring multiple villager minifigures – Stitches, Fuschia, and Fang. One of the houses included is yellow-orange with a green roof, and the other is completely hot pink, and very cute. As well as the houses and minifigures, this set also includes a bridge, a picnic setting, various furniture items, and a bunch of seasonal trees with various fruits.

In the winter segment, you can spot a tiny snowman and icicles, the summer set has pear fruit and flowers, the autumn set features pumpkins and mushrooms, and the spring set has bamboo. All these pieces should help you tie your Animal Crossing village together.

Here’s the full price list for the newly announced sets.

Lego Animal Crossing: Wave 3 – Australian Prices

  • Blathers’ Museum Collection – AUD $129.99
  • Goldie’s Cosy House – AUD $29.99
  • Creative Houses: Seasons of Fun – AUD $149.99

As announced, these upcoming sets will all release on 1 August 2025.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

