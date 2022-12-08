League of Legends, Valorant hitting Xbox Game Pass in December

News

Xbox Game Pass will soon be home to Riot Games titles like League of Legends and Valorant, with exclusive in-game perks and rewards.
9 Dec 2022
Emily Shiel
league of legends riot games wargaming sydney

Image: Riot Games

Teased earlier this year during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Xbox announced a partnership with Riot Games that would bring the studio’s largest PC and mobile titles onto Xbox Game Pass, and the wait is officially coming to a close.

Starting from 12 December 2022, all Xbox PC Game Pass subscribers will have access to a range of renowned MOBA, strategy, and competitive games, as well as added benefits, with titles including Valorant, League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics. 

Subscribers will also have access to a number of exclusive day-one perks and bonus experience across select titles as these games hit the service, including: 

Valorant (PC):

  • All current Agents
  • Access to every new Agent as soon as they’re released
  • 20% Match XP boost given to Battle Pass, Event Pass, and active Agent Contract progress

League of Legends (PC):

  • All 160+ champions
  • Access to every new champion as soon as they’re released
  • 20% XP boost

Legends of Runeterra (PC & Mobile):

  • All cards in Foundations Set

Teamfight Tactics (PC & Mobile):

  • 1-Star Rare Little Legend Tacticians
  • 4 Arena Skins available until April 2023, and 1 Arena Skin that’s on a monthly rotation thereafter

League of Legends: Wild Rift (Mobile) – Coming in January:

  • All 80+ champions
  • Day-one access to every new

As a further incentive, members who link their Riot and Xbox Game Pass accounts before 1 January 2023 will receive the following rewards courtesy of Riot Games: 

  • Valorant – Pocket Sage Buddy
  • League of Legends – Masterwork Chest and Key
  • Teamfight Tactics – Little Legend Rare Egg
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift – Random Emote Chest
  • Legends of Runeterra – Prismatic Chest

For Xbox Game Pass members outside of ANZ, benefits for League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics will begin unlocking in January 2023. This applies to all subscribers residing in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Singapore, and Vietnam. 

For instructions on how to connect your Riot Games and Xbox Game Pass accounts to access these benefits, you can visit the official blog post via Xbox Wire.

Emily Shiel

Emily Shiel is a freelance writer based in Melbourne, Australia who is passionate about all things accessibility, mental health and the indie games scene. You can find her on Twitter at @emi_shiel

