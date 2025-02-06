Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has already sold one million copies, just 24 hours after launch. The news was announced by Warhorse Studios on X, in a celebratory post thanking players for stepping into the game’s world: “We’re beyond grateful for your support – thank you for making #KCD2 a triumph!”

It’s a notable achievement in a year that’s already been relatively tough on games, especially in a fairly stacked month for games, with February’s major releases including heavy hitters like Civilization VII, Monster Hunter Wilds, Avowed, and more.

Against strong competition, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is excelling, likely driven by strong critical reviews, word of mouth, and the love for the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Notably, this title (which was also the debut of Warhorse) was also a strong seller on launch, with around 500,000 copies sold in its first week.

As of November 2024, this game has sold over 8 million copies – and so far, it seems Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is on track to achieve similar success. Whether it’s for making chainmail, locking swords, brawling, or just living out the fantasy of living in a medieval kingdom, it appears folks are flocking in.

Image: Warhorse Studios

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – Review Roundup

Based on popular consensus, it’s these immersive elements that drive Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, making it a worthy sandbox of 15th Century Bohemia. Over on IGN, the game was roundly praised for its “excellent, skill-focussed melee combat” and “rousing, action-packed medieval saga.”

Gamespot praised the open world RPGs complexity and emphasis on choice, noting it’s a “massively improved sequel” that is much bigger and more ambitious than its predecessor. “Those willing to meet it on its own terms will find a compelling open-world RPG that relishes in player agency and the consequences of your actions,” critic Richard Wakeling wrote.

The Guardian was equally full of praise for its “rags-to-riches fantasy,” acknowledging that while it requires patience of players, it’s completely “absorbing” and “rewarding” to those willing to put in the hours.

Those looking for a game that fully drops them into the action, indulging in every facet of its world through long-form quests with choice and consequence, as well all manner of side quests, will find it here. With such fervour around the game already, we expect its sales success to grow in the weeks to come.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is now available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.