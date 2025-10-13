When Lady GaGa sang Poker Face, I’d be willing to bet large sums that she didn’t have UK funnyman Johnny Vegas in mind.

Vegas is the man, or rather face, chosen by GGPoker to front a promotional campaign for their Face Off initiative which includes £2,000 daily freerolls.

The Isle of Man-based online poker room operator wanted to remind players how much they enjoy the game and see Vegas as the right character to highlight the fun and human side of the popular casino pastime.

To be honest, it’s hard to resist watching the man in action, particularly when he comes out with lines such as: “I’m going to make you fold like a paper napkin.”

Johnny Vegas Taking The Mick

Born in St Helens, the comedian, director and writer is actually named Michael Pennington, adopting the Johnny Vegas name later in life for his professional career.

Vegas, 55, frequently appears in a variety of comedy quiz shows and is also a familiar figure in the TV advertising world, most notably after starring alongside ITV Digital’s Monkey in sketches for PG Tips.

GGPoker’s promotional video features celebrity Johnny Vegas taking on somebody whose birth name was John Vegas, with the two playing for the right to call themselves by that very name.

The two then engage in a banter-led game of poker, with celebrity Johnny saying: “Was your head always that big? When’s your body going to catch up?”

The double Vegas showdown will feature on digital, broadcast and live channels, including streaming services run by the major UK TV companies, cinema outlets and YouTube.

In addition, there will be a range of live events and activations with celebrity backing.

GGPoker’s ‘Face Off’ Campaign

Angela Martin, Head of Marketing UK & Ireland at GGPoker said: “With ‘Face Off,’ we wanted to remind people why they fell in love with poker in the first place.

“It’s not just about the cards; it’s about the tension, and the moments of genius (or madness) that make it such a uniquely human game.

“Johnny Vegas is not just a legend of comedy, his name says it all. It brings a touch of Vegas flair to the UK poker scene, while keeping it witty and completely human.

‘Face Off’ is our way of saying that poker should be fun, social, and full of personality again. This is GGPoker doubling down on the UK and on the players who make the game what it is.”

How Does GGPoker’s Daily Freeroll Work?

GGPoker is running a £2,000 Face Off freeroll every weekday up to December 3, 2025, at 8pm UK time.

It is for new players signing up to the online poker specialist though existing players may receive invitations via other promotions.

To be eligible to enter, new players must have signed up to GGPoker by November 30, 2025 and made a minimum £10 deposit.

Once accepted, players will receive an entry ticket valid for 48 hours.