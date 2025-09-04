Betr has announced the launch of Betr Arcade within its existing sports betting app.

The company co-founded and owned by Jake Paul and Joe Levy has taken the step into real-money skill games with its Arcade offshoot, which is now available in the main Betr in 29 US states.

The company’s initial offering is four peer-to-peer skill games, 21, Fruit Match, Crossout 21, and 5 Across, with more in the pipeline.

Games kick-off at $1.25, and players have access to a practice run before taking part in real-money contests.

Co-founder Paul shared promotional video of himself playing 21 on social media, together with a challenge that offered a $25,000 prize to anybody who could beat his high score on Betr Arcade.

In one of his posts on Betr, Paul emphasises that Betr Arcade is a real-money alternative to what he calls the “outdaded boring games” offered by regular US online casinos.

Revamp For Fantasy Sports Offering Betr Picks

In tandem with Betr Arcade, the sportsbook app has revamped its daily fantasy sports pick ’em product, Betr Picks.

It has a slightly higher reach thanBetr Arcade, being live in 33 US states plus Washington DC, effectively making it available to around two-thirds of the country’s population.

As well as an updated interface and an expanded sports offering that includes WNBA and global football leagues, it has introduced an industry-first 10,000X payout multiplier.

It has been timed to coincide with the start of the NFL season with an offer to new users of $10 to play for free, with no deposit required, during the first two weeks.

Betr is a mobile-first sportsbook with the ability to evolve quickly, stepping away from the format of more traditional US gambling sites.

Levy, who acts as CEO of Betr, said: “The Betr app has never been as strong as it is today.

“Betr Picks is now a top tier daily fantasy sports pick ’em product despite launching just less than two years ago, and we now have Betr Arcade live in 29 states, giving our customers a new skill gaming experience.

“We now have two nationwide gaming products live in our single Betr app available to users in a single wallet.

“The innovation won’t stop here – we will be releasing additional new products over the coming months – in addition to releasing several more games within Betr Arcade and further improvements to Betr Picks.

“The Betr team continues to prove that it ships product with a greater level of velocity than any other company in the industry.

“Most importantly I am excited for the hundreds of thousands of sports fans and gamers who have already won $250M on Betr to experience an early version of this new first-of-its-kind gaming super app.”

The Birth And Rise Of Betr

Paul and Levy founded Betr in 2022 with the aim of building the world’s first “real money gaming super app”, with every newly launched offering becoming available within Betr’s main digital product.

Betr Picks was activated n September 2023 and since then its hundreds of thousands of paying users have won $250 million collectively.

Betr Arcade arrived last month and the company has reiterated its plans to produce additional new gaming products within its single app experience through 2025.

That continues its strategy of creating a broad appeal to the growing online gaming market by having all of its Betr products accessible through one simplified user interface.

Paul’ s celebrity status as a social media influencer from YouTube and subsequently a WWE star and professional boxer, has undoubtedly helped the promotion of Betr and attract some serious backers.

Among its top-teir investors are Fuel Venture Capital, Aliya Capital Partners, IA Sports Ventures, FinSight Ventures, Florida Funders, Harmony Partners and 8vc.