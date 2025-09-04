News > News > Slots News

Jake Paul-Backed Betr Launches Betr Arcade Real-Money Skill Games

4 Sep 2025 6:30
Jim Munro
Jake Paul, co-founder of Betr

Mobile

Jake Paul, co-founder of Betr. Main image: Tim Heitman, Imagn Images

Share Icon

Betr has announced the launch of Betr Arcade within its existing sports betting app.

The company co-founded and owned by Jake Paul and Joe Levy has taken the step into real-money skill games with its Arcade offshoot, which is now available in the main Betr in 29 US states.

The company’s initial offering is four peer-to-peer skill games, 21, Fruit Match, Crossout 21, and 5 Across, with more in the pipeline.

Games kick-off at $1.25, and players have access to a practice run before taking part in real-money contests.

Co-founder Paul shared promotional video of himself playing 21 on social media, together with a challenge that offered a $25,000 prize to anybody who could beat his high score on Betr Arcade.

In one of his posts on Betr, Paul emphasises that Betr Arcade is a real-money alternative to what he calls the “outdaded boring games” offered by regular US online casinos.  

Betr Arcade Games

Revamp For Fantasy Sports Offering Betr Picks

In tandem with Betr Arcade, the sportsbook app has revamped its daily fantasy sports pick ’em product, Betr Picks.

It has a slightly higher reach thanBetr Arcade, being live in 33 US states plus Washington DC, effectively making it available to around two-thirds of the country’s population.

As well as an updated interface and an expanded sports offering that includes WNBA and global football leagues, it has introduced an industry-first 10,000X payout multiplier.

It has been timed to coincide with the start of the NFL season with an offer to new users of $10 to play for free, with no deposit required, during the first two weeks.

Betr is a mobile-first sportsbook with the ability to evolve quickly, stepping away from the format of more traditional US gambling sites.

Levy, who acts as CEO of Betr, said: “The Betr app has never been as strong as it is today.

“Betr Picks is now a top tier daily fantasy sports pick ’em product despite launching just less than two years ago, and we now have Betr Arcade live in 29 states, giving our customers a new skill gaming experience.

“We now have two nationwide gaming products live in our single Betr app available to users in a single wallet.

“The innovation won’t stop here – we will be releasing additional new products over the coming months – in addition to releasing several more games within Betr Arcade and further improvements to Betr Picks.

“The Betr team continues to prove that it ships product with a greater level of velocity than any other company in the industry.

“Most importantly I am excited for the hundreds of thousands of sports fans and gamers who have already won $250M on Betr to experience an early version of this new first-of-its-kind gaming super app.”

The Birth And Rise Of Betr

Paul and Levy founded Betr in 2022 with the aim of building the world’s first “real money gaming super app”, with every newly launched offering becoming available within Betr’s main digital product.

Betr Picks was activated n September 2023 and since then its hundreds of thousands of paying users have won $250 million collectively.

Betr Arcade arrived last month and the company has reiterated its plans to produce additional new gaming products within its single app experience through 2025.

That continues its strategy of creating a broad appeal to the growing online gaming market by having all of its Betr products accessible through one simplified user interface.

Paul’ s celebrity status as a social media influencer from YouTube and subsequently a WWE star and professional boxer, has undoubtedly helped the promotion of Betr and attract some serious backers.

Among its top-teir investors are Fuel Venture Capital, Aliya Capital Partners, IA Sports Ventures, FinSight Ventures, Florida Funders, Harmony Partners and 8vc.

Jim Munro

Jim Munro has been a national newspaper journalist for over 30 years and has his own YouTube gaming channel, BadLadDad, with 30K followers. He has worked for many years at The Sunday Times and The Sun and latterly on the launch of Virgin Bet with Gamesys and as head of editorial at LiveScore Group.

Related News

RLX Gaming and Hard Rock Bet Casino
?>
News

RLX Gaming Partners With Hard Rock Bet Casino To Offer Slots In New Jersey

RLX Gaming is to supply its catalogue of online games to Hard Rock Bet Casino in New Jersey. The aggregator…

Jim Munro
Aonic Group
?>
News

Aonic Group Acquires Research Tech Firm Prime Insights

Aonic Group, the parent company of developers like nDreams and Red Games Co., have acquired the research tech firm Prime…

Peter Morgan
007 First Light Release Date
?>
News

007: First Light Shows Off Fantastic 30 Minutes of Gameplay And a Release Date

There’s yet another update to the much-anticipated IOI James Bond game, with the official 007 First Light release date revealed…

Cedric Gossling
REEVO and BetConstruct
?>
News

REEVO Slot Games Hit The Global Stage With BetConstruct Partnership

REEVO has entered a partnership with aggregation platform BetConstruct that will see its catalogue of online casino games made available…

Jim Munro
Hollow Knight Silksong Crash
?>
News

Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStation Stores All Buckle Under the Demand for Silksong’s Release

To say Hollow Knight Silksong has been an anticipated game would be an understatement, but now the full magnitude of…

Peter Morgan