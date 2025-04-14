Infinity Nikki launches on Steam in April 2025

Popular open world dress-up game Infinity Nikki is officially launching via Steam on 29 April 2025, inviting a host of new players to pop in for beautiful adventures. The game has now been available for a good few months on other platforms, and it’s grown a passionate audience since launch. Those who’ve waited patiently for a Steam release will now be rewarded, and in better news for all players, this launch arrives alongside some free gifts, too.

As announced, the Steam launch will be accompanied by the release of special in-game gifts, including 10 free Resonite Crystals, and three free Energy Crystals. Players will also get a live wallpaper and concept art to peruse.

Notably, Infinity Nikki is already available on PC via the Epic Games Store, but the title’s launch on Steam does mean it’ll be available on Steam Deck, for those users who prefer a handheld experience, but may not have a mobile phone with the required performance.

Per the game’s Steam page, its compatibility with the Steam Deck is currently unknown – but given the minimum PC specs are relatively low (i5-660/R5 1500X, 16GM RAM, GTX 1060) we do expect it to run smoothly. There’s also the matter that it runs very well on modern mobile devices, which the Steam Deck typically exceeds.

What is Infinity Nikki?

For those players encountering Infinity Nikki for the first time with its Steam launch, it’s worth a quick rundown of what exactly it is. This game first turned heads when trailers emerged in early 2024, revealing a pretty game where players could dress up in collectible outfits, while exploring a vast landscape.

“Dress up games” are often underserved, despite their widespread appeal, so there was much excitement about how Infinity Nikki used the concept to elevate its open world exploration, and give players incentive to travel further.

Infinity Nikki was also an exciting prospect for its home franchise’s tenure. The series, developed by Papergames, has been running for over a decade, with each game in the Nikki series focussing on elements of dress up, and narrative storytelling.

On launch, Infinity Nikki more than lived up to its promises, becoming a major hit. Praise was heaped on its world, its exploration mechanics, and its visuals. While its microtransactions were criticised (it remains a free-to-play game), there’s still plenty to do in the game, even without spending any cash.

Those compelled by the idea of a bright, pretty adventure where dressing up and being cute is rewarded should keep an eye on Infinity Nikki as it heads to launch via Steam on 29 April 2025. For those less patient, the game is already available on a host of other platforms.