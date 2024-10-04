Indie Horror Showcase set for October will feature 60+ games

If you’re in the mood to discover creepy new horror gems, you’ll want to tune into the upcoming Indie Horror Showcase, which is designed to spotlight cool, creative gems from a range of indie developers. This showcase is set to take place on 24 October 2024 (PT/ET) and will feature over 60 new games with fresh trailers, announcements, premieres, surprise demo releases, and more.

It’s hosted by horror publisher DreadXP in partnership with The Media Indie Exchange and content creator John Wolfe, with a range of guests on board to reveal their latest, spookiest projects.

The list of confirmed developers and publishers includes a who’s who of indie game creation: Nightdive Studios, WayForward, Akupara Games, Super Rare Games, Atari, Wired Productions, Neon Doctrine, Oxblud, Maximum Entertainment, Torture Star Video, Night Signal Entertainment, Serenity Forge, ysbryd games, The Interative Collective, Nodrcurrent Labs, HyperStrange, Dangen Entertainment, Tabby Games, and more.

The Australian-based We Have Always Lives in the Forest is also listed as a participant, so we expect darkwebSTREAMER will also pop in for a new showing, amongst a host of other highly-anticipated (and some surprise revealed) games.

Read: SAGE 2024: Why SA game developers continue to create games

We’ll also see new trailers and/or tidbits about The Thing: Remastered, Clock Tower: Rewind, Go Home Annie, KARMA: THe Dark World, Sniper Killer, Sorry We’re Closed, and We Harvest Shadows.

Showcases like these are particularly good for discovering new favourites, so it’s best to go into the Indie Horror Showcase with an open mind, keen for new sights and sounds. There’ll be plenty of new games to discover here, many of which are likely destined for your wishlists.

How to watch the Indie Horror Showcase in October 2024

The Indie Horror Showcase will be livestreamed around 24 October 2024 at the following times, based on global timezones:

Australia – 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACDT | 1:00 am AWST (25 October)

– 4:00 am AEDT | 3:30 am ACDT | 1:00 am AWST (25 October) New Zealand – 6:00 am NZDT (25 October)

– 6:00 am NZDT (25 October) United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (24 October)

– 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (24 October) United Kingdom – 5:00 pm GMT | 6:00 pm BST (24 October)

You’ll be able to tune in via The Mix’s YouTube and Twitch, and Dread XP’s YouTube and Steam publisher page. It will also be available via various co-streamers.

Stay tuned for more on the Indie Horror Showcase for October 2024.