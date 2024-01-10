News

 Xbox

MachineGames’ Indiana Jones game to be revealed next week

The Xbox Developer Direct in January 2024 will reveal more about upcoming games from Microsoft.
10 Jan 2024
Leah J. Williams
indiana jones video game

Xbox

Image: Lucasfilm / Disney

Microsoft has revealed MachineGames’ upcoming Indiana Jones game adaptation will be revealed in full during the newly-announced Xbox Developer Direct set to to air on 18 January 2024. It will appear alongside a host of other games from Microsoft, including Avowed, Ara: History Untold and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, with each game getting new footage and details.

Per details revealed, Indiana Jones is getting a fully-fledged showcase, with around 10 minutes of “game and developer insights” planned for the show, including details of the game’s setting and story. This will be accompanied by the first gameplay trailer of the title – which may also include a future release window.

In addition to this major reveal, we can also expect a range of details for:

  • Avowed – Obsidian will share more about gameplay and world building, and how player choice will shape the narrative.
  • Ara: History Untold – Oxide Games will talk about their upcoming strategy game, revealing new gameplay, and sharing details about its inspiration, core features, and what’s next for the game.
  • Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 – Ninja Theory will share more about the creation of the long-gestating game, and discuss how Senua’s follow-up adventure is being developed with care.

Following these reveals, a companion showcase will kick off: The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal. As you’d assume, this will contain new details of the next TESO Chapter, including what the latest game storyline has in store.

How to watch the Xbox Developer Direct in January 2024

As mentioned, the Xbox Developer Direct for January 2024 kicks off on 18 January 2024, depending on your local time zone. It will air on the Xbox Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as the Bethesda Twitch and YouTube channels, at the follow times:

  • Australia – 7:00 am AEDT | 6:30 am ACDT | 4:00 am AWST (19 January)
  • New Zealand – 9:00 am NZDT (19 January)
  • United States – 12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm ET (18 January)
  • United Kingdom – 8:00 pm GMT (18 January)

Following this showcase, The Elder Scrolls Online 2024 Global Reveal will kick off. If you’d only like to tune in for this portion, it’s expected to begin at 1:00 pm PT | 4:00 pm ET | 9:00 pm GMT (18 January) | 8:00 am AEDT | 10:00 am NZDT (19 January).

Stay tuned to GamesHub for the latest reveals from the Xbox Developer Direct.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

