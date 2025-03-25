Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches for PS5 in April

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is officially launching for PS5 on 17 April 2025, just a few months after it arrived for Xbox and PC. The news was announced in a fun new trailer starring Indiana Jones actor Troy Baker, and Nolan North – who is well-known for playing Nathan Drake of Uncharted.

In conversation, Baker and North discuss what it means to be an adventurer, providing the perspectives of their iconic characters. North wants to find and sell artefacts to the highest bidder. Baker wants to find artefacts and donate them to museums. It’s a great bit that ends in Baker gearing up to whip North, in true Indiana Jones style.

At its conclusion, the trailer confirms what we’ve been waiting to hear for months: Indy is coming to PS5, so anyone lacking a PC or Xbox will finally be able to jump into the game. For those in this boat, the game really is a treat. In the GamesHub review, we called it a loving ode to Indiana Jones, with clever puzzles and exploration making it an entirely satisfying adventure.

“MachineGames has captured the essence of Indiana Jones in a genuinely enjoyable, rollicking ride, and it feels so satisfying to trudge through sand, jungle and rooftops in Indy’s well-worn shoes,” we wrote in our review. “It’s clear the MachineGames team has done its due diligence in making sure that no matter how stark a light you cast upon it, the excitement and nostalgic joy you get from playing the game speaks for itself.”

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – PS5 Reveal Trailer

Alongside the release date for the game, Bethesda Softworks has also confirmed a few other details in its PS5 reveal trailer. For one thing, the game is technically launching on 17 April, but if you purchase its “Premium Edition” you will get it two days early, on 15 April.

That’s not the sole reason to buy this version of the game – after all, if you’ve waited this long to play it, you can certainly wait two extra days. The Premium Edition also comes with the Order of Giants story DLC, a digital art book, and an equippable Temple of Doom outfit (it’s worth noting the game is played in first person). Those who pre-order the game will also get access to the Traveling Suit Outfit, and the Lion Tamer Whip.

To celebrate the launch, everyone – including those on Xbox and PC – will get two additional whip abilities to use on their travels. One lets you inflict more damage on enemies that have been whipped, and the other lets you disarm enemies with the whip.

For everyone who’s waited patiently for Indiana Jones to launch on PS5, it’s a nice little bonus that should make exploring a bit easier – or at the very least, more stylish and fun.