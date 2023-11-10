Immutable and Ubisoft announce Web3 gaming partnership

Australian Web3 game studio Immutable (Gods Unchained) has announced a new partnership with global game developer Ubisoft to create a new video game that will “further unlock the potential of Web3.” While details are currently scarce, it appears this game will leverage the blockchain in some form, with player “ownership” of game content being a core feature of the project.

Based on wording, it appears this will be a Ubisoft-developed game leveraging Immutable’s blockchain platform and expertise, although Immutable will play a key role in aiding development within its Web3 ecosystem.

“As the platform of choice for many leaders within the Web3 community, Immutable offers both cutting-edge technology and a unique expertise in seamlessly integrating decentralised technologies into games,” Nicolas Pouard, vice president of Ubisoft’s Strategic Innovation Lab and head of its Blockchain Initiative said in a press release.

“We’re excited to partner with them and look forward to bringing that level of fluidness within a full-fledged game, so players only have to focus on the fun of the experience.”

James Ferguson, Immutable CEO and co-founder shared similar enthusiasm for the project, calling it a major landmark for the studio, which has faced an array of challenges over the last few years – including significant layoffs.

“Partnering with Ubisoft is a defining landmark for Immutable. We couldn’t be more excited to explore with Ubisoft the benefits of web3 and digital ownership for players,” Ferguson said. “We plan to bring the full weight of our ecosystem to bear to ensure the partnership’s success. We are confident that we will bring to life a fresh new experience that players will love.”

It’s currently unclear what form this partnership will take, and whether it relates to Ubisoft’s Champions Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles, a Web3 blockchain-based game announced in June 2023. This project was initially revealed to be being part of the Oasys blockchain, so may prove to be a separate initiative – but it’s worth noting the official trailer for the game has been made private since it was first released, suggesting changes on the way.

Should the upcoming partnership with Immutable herald the arrival of an additional Web3 project, it looks mightily like Ubisoft is doubling down on its forays into the blockchain and decentralised gaming experiences. Its first forays into this arena – arriving in the form of the cosmetics-based Ubisoft Quartz – were unsuccessful, but company management seemingly remains positive about the future potential of this technology.