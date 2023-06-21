Immortals of Aveum has been delayed by a month

Immortals of Aveum, the upcoming magic shooter from Ascendant Studios and EA, has been delayed by one month. While originally set to launch in July, the game will now land on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on 22 August 2023.

‘As you know, this is our first game as a self-funded independent studio,’ Bret Robbins, game director and CEO of Ascendant, said in a blog post. ‘We set out five years ago to ambitiously make an original Magic FPS in a new fantasy world. Along the way, we worked through a pandemic, built a new team, developed on Unreal Engine 5.1 and pushed the boundaries of what we thought was possible. Now, the finish line is in sight.’

‘The recent feedback to the game proves to us what we already felt: that Immortals of Aveum is something special. In order to realise our full vision, we are going to take a few extra weeks … This will give us time to further polish the game, finish optimising all platforms, and deliver a strong launch. We owe it to ourselves and to you to get this right.’

Robbins promised new information about the game in the coming weeks, as Ascendant prepares for a smooth launch.

What to expect from Immortals of Aveum

Given the uniqueness of Immortals of Aveum, which attempts to pioneer a new genre of first-person shooter games, and the risk of launching a new IP in a crowded market, this delay appears to be a well-founded decision. First impressions count, and there are great expectations for Immortals of Aveum, with everything new it has to offer.

Read: Immortals of Aveum Preview: Classic FPS combat in a modern magical campaign

GamesHub recently got the chance to go hands-on with Immortals of Aveum, and found it to be a unique take on magical warfare, with plenty of intrigue in its scope:

‘Focusing on magic and spectacle is an interesting take on a modern shooter, but its familiar ‘rip and tear’ style pace of FPS combat makes it a promising vessel. That hit of action that gets you amped up and in the zone during chaotic moments is exciting to play out. It’s certainly worlds apart from Call of Duty or Doom in terms of style, but Immortals of Aveum feels like it’s aiming in the right direction.’

Immortals of Aveum will stake its claim on the first-person shooter battlefield when it launches on 22 August 2023.