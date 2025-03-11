IGF’s WINGS Award 2025 nominees have been revealed

The finalists for the annual WINGS Award, set to be presented during the Independent Games Festival (IGF) 2025, have been revealed – with a number of excellent, innovative games chosen. As is tradition, the WINGS Award is given to “outstanding games where women and other gender-marginalised developers hold key positions.”

Every year, the award (and organisation) highlights game development teams with a diverse crew working behind the scenes. Given the nominees for this year, it’s also a method for elevating unique new voices and experiences. Many of this year’s finalists have missed out on recognition in the major awards shows of the year, but all are incredibly deserving.

The GamesHub team is particularly delighted to see The Crush House make an appearance in the finalist list, as this was one of our favourite games of 2024, with such a fun, bubbly perspective on reality TV, and what a first person “shooter” can be.

Read: Independent Games Festival (IGF) Awards 2025 finalists announced

But of course, that’s not to take away anything from the other well-deserving finalists. They’re all games worth paying attention to, and checking out for yourself.

Here’s the full list of nominees for the annual WINGS Award 2025.

Consume Me (Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken “coda” Snyder) – “A darkly humorous personal game about creator Jenny Jiao Hsia’s relationship with food, drawing from her past experiences with dieting and disordered eating.”

Caravan SandWitch (Plane Toast/Dear Villagers) – “A relaxing sci-fi mystery game set in Provence where players will search for their missing sister.”

The Crush House (Nerial / Devolver Digital) – “A darkly comic LGBTQ+ simulation adventure where players produce a reality TV show set in the year 1999.”

Tavern Talk (Gentle Troll Entertainment / Gentle Troll Entertainment – “A cosy visual novel about running a tavern in a Dungeon & Dragon-inspired fantasy world.”

Urban Myth Dissolution Center (Hakababunko / SHUEISHA GAMES) – “An occult mystery adventure game where players solve cases involving cursed relics.”

The winner of the WINGS Award will be announced during the IGF Awards 2025, set to take place on 19 March 2025.