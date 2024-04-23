ID@Xbox indie game showcase announced for April 2024

Xbox and IGN have announced the next major ID@Xbox indie game showcase, which is set to take place on 29 April 2024. As announced, the show will spotlight new, upcoming, and fan-favourite indie games including Vampire Survivors, Dungeons of Hinterberg, 33 Immortals, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, and more.

The show will feature new trailers, reveals, and gameplay for each title, and following the show, there will also be additional breakdowns shared via IGN’s Podcast Unlocked.

At this stage, not much is known about the latest ID@Xbox show beyond this handful of confirmed games. It’s unclear how long the show will last, but we can assume there will be plenty of reveals beyond the initial game slate. As for what each game may have to show: we expect Vampire Survivors will get a new DLC of some form, and that the other three confirmed games will get release dates – or at the very least, new gameplay trailers.

We also anticipate there will be other new games revealed alongside these titles, as ID@Xbox showcases typically arrive jam-packed with surprises. In past years, the showcase has featured titles including Sea of Stars, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and more.

How to watch the ID@Xbox showcase in April 2024

The newly-announced ID@Xbox showcase will air at the following times around the world:

Australia – 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (30 April)

– 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (30 April) New Zealand – 5:00 am NZST (30 April)

– 5:00 am NZST (30 April) United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (29 April)

– 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (29 April) United Kingdom – 5:00 pm GMT | 6:00 pm BST (29 April)

It will air live on the IGN YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, homepage, and more. As noted by IGN, the ID@Xbox showcase is just a taster for what’s to come during the big “summer” game reveals of June 2024 – so there’ll be plenty of reveals here, and even more in the next few months.

Stay tuned to see what IGN and Xbox have to reveal in the latest ID@Xbox showcase.