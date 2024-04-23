News

 > News > Xbox

ID@Xbox indie game showcase announced for April 2024

The latest ID@Xbox showcase will feature Vampire Survivors, Dungeons of Hinterberg, 33 Immortals, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, and more.
23 Apr 2024
Leah J. Williams
Vampire Survivors is one of many games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November 2022

Xbox

Image: Luca Galante

Share Icon

Xbox and IGN have announced the next major ID@Xbox indie game showcase, which is set to take place on 29 April 2024. As announced, the show will spotlight new, upcoming, and fan-favourite indie games including Vampire Survivors, Dungeons of Hinterberg, 33 Immortals, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, and more.

The show will feature new trailers, reveals, and gameplay for each title, and following the show, there will also be additional breakdowns shared via IGN’s Podcast Unlocked.

At this stage, not much is known about the latest ID@Xbox show beyond this handful of confirmed games. It’s unclear how long the show will last, but we can assume there will be plenty of reveals beyond the initial game slate. As for what each game may have to show: we expect Vampire Survivors will get a new DLC of some form, and that the other three confirmed games will get release dates – or at the very least, new gameplay trailers.

We also anticipate there will be other new games revealed alongside these titles, as ID@Xbox showcases typically arrive jam-packed with surprises. In past years, the showcase has featured titles including Sea of Stars, Hellboy: Web of Wyrd, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and more.

Read: Sea of Stars – Review Roundup

How to watch the ID@Xbox showcase in April 2024

The newly-announced ID@Xbox showcase will air at the following times around the world:

  • Australia – 3:00 am AEST | 2:30 am ACST | 1:00 am AWST (30 April)
  • New Zealand – 5:00 am NZST (30 April)
  • United States – 10:00 am PT | 1:00 pm ET (29 April)
  • United Kingdom – 5:00 pm GMT | 6:00 pm BST (29 April)

It will air live on the IGN YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, homepage, and more. As noted by IGN, the ID@Xbox showcase is just a taster for what’s to come during the big “summer” game reveals of June 2024 – so there’ll be plenty of reveals here, and even more in the next few months.

Stay tuned to see what IGN and Xbox have to reveal in the latest ID@Xbox showcase.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
games preservation video game history preservation nes
?>
News

ESA won't support copyright exemption for digital game archives

The Electronic Software Association has pointed to copyright concerns as a major difficulty in games preservation.

Leah J. Williams
atari infogrames revival
?>
News

Atari is reviving the Infogrames publishing label

Atari is bringing back Infogrames after more than a decade of the brand's absence.

Leah J. Williams
fortnite festival icon billie eilish
?>
News

Billie Eilish is the latest Fortnite Festival icon

Billie Eilish is the latest featured artist in Fortnite Festival.

Leah J. Williams
gta 6 grand theft auto
?>
News

GTA 5 actor confirms he recorded lines for cancelled DLC

Steven Ogg has detailed a cancelled GTA 5 DLC story that would have featured Trevor working undercover.

Leah J. Williams
Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors
?>
News

Embracer Group CEO says he deserves "a lot of criticism"

Wingefors has spoken openly about his role at Embracer Group, following the public announcement of the company's split.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login