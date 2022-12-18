News

Guerrilla confirms new Horizon games are on the way

Guerrilla Games has confirmed new Horizon adventures are on the way, including an online project.
19 Dec 2022
Leah J. Williams
PlayStation

Screenshot: GamesHub

The world of Horizon is set to expand in future, with several new projects now confirmed to be in the works. After months of rumours, developer Guerrilla Games finally confirmed an online Horizon game is in development, as well as other ‘epic solo adventures’.

Guerrilla revealed this surprise in a social media post calling for talented developers to fulfil open positions in its Amsterdam studio, to help develop an online project set in Horizon‘s universe.

‘Featuring a new cast of characters and a unique stylised look, friends will be able to explore the majestic wilds of Horizon together,’ Guerrilla said of the project.

Read: Horizon MMO game reportedly in the works at NCSoft

‘We’re looking for talented people for our Horizon Single-Player (SP), Online Project (OP), and External Project.’ Open roles for this OP project include positions in animation, design, and programming, including engineering, rigging, combat design, and game infrastructure.

It appears there are now at least three major Horizon games in the works, including what is likely to be a mainline sequel to Horizon Forbidden West, which ended on a cliffhanger.

Another game is the online project Guerrilla is currently hiring for, while a third ‘external’ project could be the rumoured MMO allegedly in the works with NCSoft. At this stage, we know very little about the games on the way, outside of their confirmed existence – but even this minor detail is intriguing.

The world of Horizon is ripe with potential, and could expand in a major way with new stories, diverse heroes, and fresh gameplay styles. An MMO could also allow keen players to explore the series’ post-apocalyptic setting in deeper fashion, revealing more about the techno-infused creatures of its world, and how the Earth has been reshaped by technology.

A multiplayer Horizon experience has reportedly been in the works for several years, with Guerrilla pushing for online features to be included in Zero Dawn and Forbidden West before these were reportedly pushed out of scope. The upcoming online project is likely to fulfil these goals, and chart a new course for the future of Horizon.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows.

