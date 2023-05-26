News

Homeworld 3 has been delayed to February 2024

Homeworld 3 has been pushed right out of 2023.
26 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Blackbird Interactive

Blackbird Interactive has announced a major delay for its upcoming sci-fi RTS sequel, Homeworld 3, which was originally set to launch in the first half of 2023. With this deadline approaching and seemingly no end in sight for development, the studio has chosen to delay the game nearly a whole year, to February 2024.

This is the second major delay for the game, which was originally set to launch in 2022, before Blackbird Interactive pushed it back in an effort to avoid crunch.

‘Our primary goal is to deliver a Homeworld experience that lives up to the standards set by its predecessors and is worthy of this series’ incredible legacy,’ Blackbird Interactive said on Twitter. ‘Homeworld 3 is shaping up to be exactly that, but in order to fully realise that vision we need more time to refine and polish the game.’

The studio thanked keen fans for their passion and dedication, and promised it was ‘working hard’ to get Homeworld 3 ready for its future release. No particular reason was cited for the delay beyond a desire to polish the experience and ensure it’s worthy of the Homeworld name.

‘We want to deliver this game as soon as possible, but we can’t and shouldn’t do that at the cost of quality or the pillars the franchise is built on,’ Blackbird said in a website Q&A.

In the same article, the company also reassured fans that Blackbird Interactive’s decision to move to a four-day work week has not impacted the decision to delay the game. Rather, it has allowed the team to achieve ‘as much if not more’ than in a five-day week, as team members are able to explore their passions and hobbies, which have ‘fuelled a lot of the innovations’ in the game.

Those keen for Homeworld 3 will have to wait patiently for more news, as Blackbird Interactive continues to work on the game while fostering a positive work environment. Stay tuned for more news on this upcoming sequel.

