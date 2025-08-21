The long wait is finally over as Team Cherry announces the official Hollow Knight Silksong release date.

The game will drop on September 4th of this year, as over 300,000 viewers tuned in live to watch the announcement on YouTube.

The showcase boasted its varied world, fast-paced combat, famous insectoid character design and large interconnected map. A lot of these elements were present in the first game, but the trailer also took the time to showcase a lot of the new tools at the player’s disposal in Silksong.

Hands-on Impressions

At Gamescom, many attendees got the chance to play the game. While the demo here wasn’t ultimately too different from the one shown back in 2019 (featuring the same areas), many remarked on how it was more polished than it was before.

Both here and in the trailer released on Thursday, a lot of focus was on how Hornet feels different as a character, as opposed to the first game. There are many more tools at your disposal for more agile combat and movement, creating a more freeform and flexible experience.

Hollow Knight Silksong Gameplay

In the trailer, alongside expected inclusions like a “vast handcrafted world”, players are also told to expect over 200 types of enemies, as well as over 40 bosses.

This, alongside the glimpse of the very large map shown, will likely be of some comfort to players who are looking forward to spending a lot of time in the world of Pharloom.

Hollow Knight Silksong Release Date

Silksong remains Steam’s most wishlisted game of the year, but fans had grown accustomed to the game being pushed back.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier released an article at the same time as the trailer which dives into why the game took so long to make. However, the ultimate answer is less mysterious than many might have expected in the years leading up to release.

The delays is the result of a small team who say that they were having fun adding elements to the game, shifting the development timeline in the process.