Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds documentary is coming to Disney+ in 2024

Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds had its premiere at Tribeca Film Festival in June 2023.
11 Dec 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: Glen Milner / Hideo Kojima

Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds, the Glen Milner-directed documentary exploring Hideo Kojima’s creative process and the work of Kojima Productions, is officially coming to Disney+ in Spring 2024 [Northern Hemisphere].

Connecting Worlds initially debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2023, with this early showing earning the documentary relatively warm reviews. While some criticised the documentary’s portrayal of Kojima as an auteur, claiming it lacked nuance and essentially served as advertising for Kojima Productions, others found its exploration of the game creation process very insightful.

While the documentary seems to mythologise Hideo Kojima as the “first auteur of video games” it should be an intriguing watch for those fascinated by Kojima’s worlds, and his most famous video games.

Read: Hideo Kojima documentary iconises the “first auteur of video games”

Beyond featuring Kojima himself, the documentary also shines a spotlight on his closest collaborators, including names like George Miller, Guillermo del Toro, Nicolas Winding Refn, Norman Reedus, Shinji Mikami, and more.

Here’s the documentary’s official description, per Kojima Productions:

HIDEO KOJIMA: CONNECTING WORLDS takes you on a journey into the creative mind of the most iconic video game creator in the world. Widely regarded as the first auteur of video games, this visually captivating documentary gives a rare insight into Hideo Kojima’s creative process as he launches his own independent studio … this thoughtful film explores the power and potential of video games as an art form through the work of an influential talent revered by millions worldwide.”

Those keen to finally watch the documentary will have to stay patient – but for now, we can all look forward to its launch on Disney+ in Spring 2024. In the coming months, we expect this release window to narrow, so stay tuned for more details.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

