Hello Kitty Island Adventure launches for Switch and PC in January 2025

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is finally arriving for Nintendo Switch and PC on 30 January 2025. The game has been an Apple Arcade exclusive since 2023, and will now be available as a standalone title for the first time, inviting players into a cosy world for a one-off cost.

For those yet to experience Hello Kitty Island Adventure, it’s certainly worth the wait. In fact, it was one of GamesHub‘s 2023 mobile games of the year, thanks to its cosy vibes and strong gameplay loop. At the time, we wrote: “This game is the definition of delightful … While this game learns a lot from Animal Crossing, it also maintains its own bright sense of identity with cool little platforming puzzles and adventures, an array of bite-sized quests, and friendship levelling mechanics that keep you coming back for more adorable adventures.”

Since we reviewed the game, it’s received an array of new updates introducing more explorable areas, more events, more costumes and collectible items, more friends, and more quests – all of which have allowed it to grow into a more robust, rewarding adventure game.

If you’re not a fan of Sanrio, Hello Kitty Island Adventure will pretty much force you to be one, it’s that compelling. There really is a companion for everyone in this game – whether that’s the gothic Kuromi, or the silly, fun pair of Badtz-Maru and Keroppi – and there’s so much joy in befriending them all.

Based on the trailers for the upcoming Switch and PC releases of the game, it doesn’t appear Hello Kitty Island Adventure will be functionally different in its console release form. While it was originally a mobile game with timed events and features, it was designed specifically for Apple Arcade. That means there was never any microtransactions or time-locked activities that would need revamping for new platforms.

In its existing form, it remains a fun, moreish adventure that lets you progress as far and fast as you like. While there are some quests in the game that require waiting for daily resources to refresh, you can complete ample tasks in a single in-game day (and it’s a lot like Animal Crossing in this design).

For those who’ve waited patiently for this game to reach new platforms, eyeing new updates and additions with envy, there’s not long to go before it finally launches on Switch and PC. Notably, the game is also coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but a release date has not been confirmed just yet.