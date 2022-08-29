News

Gothic shooter Gungrave G.O.R.E. finally gets release date

Gungrave G.O.R.E. has finally locked in a release date, after several years in development.
30 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
Gungrave G.O.R.E, the latest game in the long-running Gungrave series, has finally been dated for release. After several years in development and plenty of teases, it will officially launch on 22 November 2022 for PC and consoles. Expect plenty of guns, and plenty of guts when this gnarly, third-person shooter arrives.

In Gungrave G.O.R.E, you play as Grave, an undead warrior armed with plenty of weapons, including a rocket-powered coffin. He joins the heroes of organisation El-Al Canhel – Quartz, Mika, Bunji, and Dr. Aso – to fight against the forces of evil in gothic, Western-style action.

Read: The most anticipated games of 2022 and beyond

It appears you’ll have your work cut out for you in this game – with villains like witch Big Wushen guiding a team of hard-hitting antagonists like the cane-wielding Turonty, and the katana-swinging assassin Yenshen. Each is accompanied by packs of goons that can be dispatched in style.

Combat in the game looks extremely flashy, with plenty of drama and hard-hitting attacks. Grave can dual wield handguns, as well as use massive rocket guns, chain saws, shotguns, and a range of other weapons to take down hordes of enemies in quick succession.

If you’re a fan of Devil May Cry or Bayonetta, keep your eyes firmly on this adventure.

Gungrave G.O.R.E. launches for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC on 22 November 2022.

Those who preorder the game will gain access to several unique skins, including the ‘Death Ronin Grave’ skin designed by Ikumi Nakamura, and the O.D. Grave skin, which resembles the character’s original look.

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

