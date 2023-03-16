News

 > News > Mobile

Gubbins is now available on iOS in Australia and New Zealand

Studio Folly has soft-launched Gubbins in Australia and New Zealand for everyone on iOS devices.
17 Mar 2023
Leah J. Williams
gubbins game pax aus 2022

Mobile

Gubbins. Image: Studio Folly

Share Icon

Funky word game Gubbins, from the Melbourne-based Studio Folly, is now available on the iOS App Store for everyone in Australia and New Zealand. While the game’s release is described as a ‘region locked soft-launch,’ it can be now downloaded and played in full, with no in-app purchases or advertising.

This will change in future, as Studio Folly explores ways to monetise the game without infringing on player enjoyment or the absurdity of stringing funny words together – but for now, it’s being launched as the complete experience, for free.

In Gubbins, players are tasked with collecting tiles (individual letters and multiple letters) and placing them on a Scrabble-like board. As their collection grows, they’ll eventually come across special ‘Gubbins’ characters that can disrupt gameplay for better or worse, with the ability to do things like removing letters from the board, or completing words for a high score. The entire experience is compounded by a colourful, psychedelic art style that really tickles the brain.

Read: What are games worth? Australian mobile game developers talk monetisation

In recent years, it’s become fairly common for mobile games to launch first in Australia and New Zealand, as a means to test gameplay functionality before a wider rollout. Marvel Snap and Niantic’s Peridot, for example, were soft-launched in the Southern Hemisphere several months before a global release – granting players in Australia and New Zealand the opportunity to hone their tactics early.

Launching in a smaller market will give Studio Folly the opportunity to monitor how players engage with the game, and work out any kinks ahead of a wider global release. While international release dates have not been announced just yet, we expect to hear news about it in the coming months.

If you’re keen for a calming, wholesome word game for some afternoon relaxation, Gubbins comes highly recommended. Everyone using an iOS device in Australia and New Zealand can now download and play the game, ahead of a wider worldwide rollout.

Stay tuned to Studio Folly’s social media for updates on the game, and future plans for monetisation.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Game Development News PC PlayStation Xbox
More
john cena wwe 2k23 action figure skin
?>
News

WWE 2K23 hides a secret John Cena action figure skin

An unlockable skin for John Cena has been discovered in the game's MyFaction mode.

Leah J. Williams
sims 4 infants bug glitches long legs
?>
News

The Sims 4 infants update introduces long-legged glitch babies

The Sims 4's infants update appears to include a major, horrifying bug for some players.

Leah J. Williams
shuhei yoshida bafta fellowship
?>
News

Shuhei Yoshida to be awarded the BAFTA Fellowship

Shuhei Yoshida is being honoured for his 'outstanding achievements in the art forms of the moving image'.

Leah J. Williams
fortress sydney opening date chippendale
?>
News

Fortress Sydney will officially open in April 2023

Fortress Sydney has been under construction for several years. Now, it's finally set to open to the public.

Leah J. Williams
call of duty cloud gaming streaming xbox boosteroid microsoft deal
?>
News

Microsoft signs 10-year deal with cloud gaming provider, Boosteroid

Boosteroid has risen to become one of the largest independent cloud gaming providers in recent years.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login