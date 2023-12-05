News

Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 officially launches in 2025

The next Grand Theft Auto has officially been revealed by Rockstar Games.
5 Dec 2023
Leah J. Williams
gta 6 trailer reveal

Image: Rockstar Games

Following an unfortunate leak, Rockstar Games has officially revealed the first trailer for GTA 6, one of the most anticipated games of the decade. The trailer puts a spotlight on the game’s protagonists – a young woman and her male companion – who undertake a robbery in the course of a crime spree through Vice City aka Miami, Florida. GTA 6 is set to release in 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

There’s a lot of detail packed into this early trailer, which spends much time on the sunset-hued setting of the action. The game was previously rumoured to feature Vice City, and those rumours now appear to be accurate. The Bonnie and Clyde inspirations first detailed by Bloomberg also appear to be on the money, with the game’s protagonists depicted as a loving couple who also spend time committing high-risk crimes.

It’s a clever idea that feels novel in the gaming space, and there’s no doubt the writers at Rockstar Games have the capability to pull off the nuance and intrigue of this kind of relationship.

Read: Rockstar is ‘extremely disappointed’ by major GTA 6 leak

Elsewhere in the newly-released trailer, we see further glimpses of the Vice City scenery – glittering beaches, towering cities, flamingos at idyllic lakes, and folks walking along a beach and enjoying the sunshine. We also see a young woman taking a joyride through the city streets, plenty of classic cars, a wild nightclub scene, and a glowing city that looks gorgeous by night.

We also get a glimpse at TikTok-like in-game videos, suggesting players will have a social network to view and/or share to during gameplay. Previous GTA games leaned heavily on fictionalised internet and social media platforms. The videos in these reels feature folks performing various criminal acts, shared online for everyone to see.

While only a brief look at the action, this early trailer for the game has painted an intriguing picture about what’s to come in GTA 6, and how it will explore the underbelly and crime scenes of America through a new lens.

We’ll likely learn more about GTA 6 in the coming months, given Rockstar Games has announced a 2025 release date. The game is likely to release in the later half of the year, with a significant hype cycle before then – but it’s great to see a firm window now locked in. Rockstar Games clearly has big things planned for the future, so stay tuned to learn more about this upcoming game.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

